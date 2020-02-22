Feb. 14 — A resident on 140th Avenue in Little Falls reported someone put sugar in the gas tanks of two vehicles, and flattened the tire on one vehicle.

Feb. 15 — A resident on West Centre Street in Royalton reported the driver’s side front window on their vehicle was broken out.

Feb. 15 — A resident on Wanderland Drive in Pierz reported someone slashed two tires on their son’s car and egged the vehicle.

Feb. 17 — A resident on Highway 27 on Hillman reported the theft of a vehicle, which was later recovered abandoned by the water treatment plant off of Timber Trail Road.

Feb. 18 — A resident on 225th Avenue in Pierz reported the theft of a firearm.

Feb. 18 — A resident on Highway 238 in Bowlus reported the theft of their mailbox including the swing away post and pipe.

