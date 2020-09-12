Sept. 3— A resident on 180th Street in Randall reported the theft of their 2005 Sierra camper, with a 40-foot bumper hitch, valued at $5,000.

Sept. 3 — A resident on Great River Road in Bowlus reported the theft of a trailer, uncovered and rust red in color.

Sept. 3 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

Sept. 5 — A resident on 30th Street in Holdingford reported someone spray painted graffiti on their abandoned farm house and pole shed, broke windows and damaged doors.

Sept. 5 — A business on Cable Road in Swanville reported the theft of two dump trucks. One was returned and the other found in a ditch on Cannon Road.

Sept. 5 — A resident on Azalea Road in Motley reported damage done to their property.

Sept. 8 — A business reported someone broke into its work trucks parked at 183rd Street in Little Falls. Reported stolen were a ground chain saw and one trimming chain saw, valued at $1,600.

Sept. 8 — A resident on 150th Avenue in Bowlus reported the theft of a political sign.

Sept. 9 — A resident on Balcony Road in Swanville reported a scam in which a friend received a message from the resident asking for money, but it was not the resident.

Load comments