July 9 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a break-in at a storage unit.
July 9 — Two residents on Highway 10 in Little Falls reported their mailbox had been hit.
July 9 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.
July 9 — A resident on 193rd Street in Hillman reported a stolen vehicle. The owner recovered the vehicle, but a wallet and debit card had been stolen.
July 10 — A resident on 40th Avenue in Cushing reported a theft.
July 10 — A resident on Hillview Lane in Little Falls reported a scam.
July 12 —A resident on Honey Hill Road in Randall reported someone on four wheelers had stolen their blood pressure medication.
July 13 — A resident on Kamnic Street in Pierz reported a stolen chair.
July 14 — A resident on Hilton Road reported a vehicle had hit their mailbox.
July 14 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported someone had broken eggs all over the inside of their house.
July 15 — A resident on 303rd Avenue in Royalton reported cows in their corn field.
July 15 — A resident on Riverside Road in Hillman reported a damage to their property.
