May 22 — A resident on Third Street in Swanville reported a scam where he sent photos to a woman online and she wanted money from him to not share the photos.
May 22 — A resident on 153rd Street, Little Falls reported the theft of a laptop and other items from their home after allowing someone to spend the night there.
May 23 — A resident on 153rd Street reported a possible theft, as their car had been entered.
May 24 — A resident on 87th Street, Pierz reported ATVs that spun doughnuts into the end of his recently replaced driveway.
May 25— A resident on 203rd Street, Little Falls reported damage to their property.
May 25 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.
May 26 — A resident on 273rd Street, Fort Ripley, reported damage to their property.
May 27 — A resident on 30th Street, Holdingford, reported a burglary.
