Morrison County Sheriff's Department May 18, 2023

May 22 — A resident on Riverview Road in Pillager reported a theft.
May 11 — A resident on Beaver Road in Cushing reported a scam.
May 12 — A resident on 205th Avenue in Fort Ripley reported a theft.
May 12 — A resident on 233rd Street in Little Falls reported a theft.
May 12 — A resident on 133rd Street in Little Falls reported the theft of a compound bow.
May 13 — A resident on Aston Road in Cushing reported damage to their property.
May 15 — A resident on Grouse Court in Little Falls reported a scam.
May 15 — A resident on Pacific Avenue in Randall reported damage to their property.
May 16 — A resident on Rolling Oaks Lane in Motley reported the theft of medication and a radar detector.
