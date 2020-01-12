an. 2 — A resident on Hilton Road in Little Falls called to report their boyfriend’s truck had been stolen.

Jan. 3 — A resident on 320th Street in Cushing reported someone had stolen gas out of their gas barrel.

Jan. 3 — A business on First Street in Swanville reported someone had broken into the business’s coin machine for the wash bay and that about $300 to $400 in quarters had been stolen, as well as $1,000 to $1,500 from the dollar machine.

Jan. 5 — A resident on First Avenue South in Bowlus reported vandalism done to the property.

Jan. 5 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported their vehicle had been damaged while parked at their residence.

Jan 7 — A resident on 192nd Avenue in Royalton reported a scam in which they received numerous calls from a number with an automated message that the caller was from the Social Security Office and that the resident needed to call about a federal crime.

Jan. 8 — A resident on 40th Avenue in Burtrum reported the possible theft of their mail.

Lost and found:

Jan. 4 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported their wallet had been lost, possibly at a store in the Buckman area. The wallet includes a credit card, ID and cash.

Jan. 5 — A resident on Cottonwood Road in Cushing reported they had found a rod case with rods and tackle on the east side of Lake Alexander. The case was described as black with a sticker that says “Matthew” on it. It contains rods, gloves, tackles boxes and more.

