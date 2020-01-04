Dec. 26, 2019 — A snowmobile was stolen from a resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman. The snowmobile, valued at $2,500, was recovered on Highway 27, near mile marker 47.
Dec. 27, 2019 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.
Dec. 30, 2019 — A resident on 177th Avenue in Little Falls reported damage to their property.
Dec. 31, 2019 — A resident on Elk River Court in Randall reported the theft of several items.
Jan. 1 — A business on Highway 10 West in Motley reported a gas drive-off.
Jan. 1 — A resident reported an attempted break-in at a storage unit on Highway 27 in Pierz.
