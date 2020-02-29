Feb. 21 — A resident on Angelina Drive in Little Falls reported they received a call from someone stating the resident’s Social Security Number had been compromised.
Feb. 22 — A resident on 50th Avenue in Holdingford reported someone had spray painted their mail box.
Feb. 23 — A resident on 30th Street in Holdingford reported damage to their property.
Feb. 23 — A resident on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive off in the amount of $34.74.
Feb. 24 — A business on 150th Avenue in Little Falls reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $900.
Feb. 24 — A resident on Baltic Road, Swanville, reported a scam in which their son had been selling an item on Craigslist for $250. They received a cashier’s check for $2,630.87 to pay for the item and were asked to pay back the difference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.