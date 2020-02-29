Feb. 21 — A resident on Angelina Drive in Little Falls reported they received a call from someone stating the resident’s Social Security Number had been compromised.

Feb. 22 — A resident on 50th Avenue in Holdingford reported someone had spray painted their mail box.

Feb. 23 — A resident on 30th Street in Holdingford reported damage to their property.

Feb. 23 — A resident on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive off in the amount of $34.74.

Feb. 24 — A business on 150th Avenue in Little Falls reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $900.

Feb. 24 — A resident on Baltic Road, Swanville, reported a scam in which their son had been selling an item on Craigslist for $250. They received a cashier’s check for $2,630.87 to pay for the item and were asked to pay back the difference.

