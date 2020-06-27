June 18 — A resident on Popple Drive in Little Falls stated she believes her boyfriend put nails in her tire to keep her from leaving.
June 18 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a scam.
June 19 — A business on Cedar Street in Royalton reported someone hit their gutter downspout.
June 20 — A resident on Peavy Lake Drive in Hillman reported someone used her name and date of birth to purchase $1,635.87 worth of AT&T phones.
June 20 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported that sometime between Wednesday, June 17 and Saturday, June 20 someone keyed her husbands truck.
June 22 — A resident on Inidgo Trail in Royalton reported someone had driven into their hayfield and did doughnuts in it.
June 22 — A resident on 63rd Street in Hillman reported that sometime in the last two weeks someone clipped their barb wire fence in two places and removed the clips from the electric fence.
June 22 — A resident on 120th Avenue in Bowlus reported a phone scam.
June 22 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported a scam where someone called and asked if she needed work done on her residence.
June 22 — A business on Azure Road in Cushing reported a theft.
June 22 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.