Dec. 20 — A utility company reported the theft of four 60-foot lengths of wire from four sites in the area of Abbey Road and 20th Avenue in Burtrum.
Dec. 22 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported damage done to their property.
Dec. 22 — The owner of a business on Acorn Road in Burtrum reported a scam in which they had been contacted by a person who said they had seen an ad on Craigslist for the business. The business owner said they had never put an ad on Craigslist, but booked a date for the person who called. The person was asked to put a $100 down payment on the stay at the business, but later backed out. The business owner contacted Craigslist and contacted their bank to monitor transactions.
Dec. 22 — A resident on 103rd Street in Hillman reported they met someone on Facebook and live chatted with each other, sharing personal communication. The person told the resident they needed $3,600 or would send a video of the private communication to everyone on the resident’s contact list.
Dec. 23 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported the theft of $20.
Dec. 25 — A resident on Harness Road in Little Falls reported the theft of the title to a vehicle they recently purchased. The resident said they had not signed the title and believed they knew who took the title.
