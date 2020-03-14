March 4 — A resident on Agram Boulevard in Pierz reported the theft of three sections of a wooden dock.
March 4 — A resident on Hilton Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a green 22-ton wood splitter.
March 7 — A resident on Pine Street in Lastrup reported someone had stolen a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
March 9 — A business on Lake Road in Pierz reported damage done to vehicles at the business, as well as the theft of gasoline.
March 9 — A resident on Birchcrest Drive in Motley reported someone had stolen the catalytic converter out of one of their vehicles.
March 9 — A resident on 93rd Street in Pierz reported a theft.
March 9 — A business on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported the theft of a fish finder valued at over $800.
March 9 — A business on Highway 10 in Little Falls reported a theft.
March 10 — A business on North Hwy 10 in Royalton reported receiving counterfeit currency.
