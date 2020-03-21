March 11 — A resident on 183rd Street in Little Falls reported damage done to their fence.
March 12 — A resident on 83rd Street in Royalton reported the theft of gas from a vehicle. The gas tank had been drilled and the gas taken.
May 12 — A resident on Lake Street i Pierz reported a scam in which they received a call stating they had won a large amount of money.
March 12 — resident on Basil Road in Swanville reported a scam in which someone called saying they were from Social Security and the resident would be arrested if they didn’t contact the caller.
March 13 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a phone scam.
March 13 — A resident on Aztec Road in Motley reported a case of fraud in which their deceased mother’s credit card was being used.
March 13 — A resident on Harvest Road in Little Falls reported a scam call regarding an Amazon account.
March 13 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive-off.
March 13 — A resident on Highway 115 in Little Falls reported a scam in which they received a letter with a Canada address stating the resident had lost money they were entitled to and asking the resident to contact the writer via email and set up a bank account.
March 13 — A business on North Highway 10 in Royalton reported a shoplifter.
March 16 — A business on Meadowlark Road in Pierz reported a burglary.
