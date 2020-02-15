Feb. 6 — A resident on North Highway 238 in Little Falls reported a scam in which the resident tried to purchase a horse trailer through Craigslist and communicated with someone via email. The emailer told the resident to call a certain number and when the resident called the number they asked for payment of $4,000 in eBay cards, which the resident provided.
Feb. 7 — A resident on Fountain Road in Little Falls reported a scam.
Feb. 7 — A resident on 260th Street in Cushing reported a case of fraud in which someone tried to open a Sprint account in the resident’s name.
Feb. 8 — A business on Main Street North in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.
Feb. 10 — A person in Benton County Jail reported a person in the Morrison County Jail had used their Social Security Number.
Feb. 11 — A resident reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle when it was parked at the Soo Line Trail Head, on 83rd Street in Royalton.
Feb. 12 — A resident on 120th Avenue in Little Falls reported a scam.
Feb. 12 — A resident on Hillton Road in Royalton reported they had received a call from an officer who said he was from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. The caller told the resident they hadn’t reported for jury duty. The resident hung up on the caller.
Feb. 12 — A resident on Great River Road in Little Falls reported a scam.
