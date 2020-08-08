July 29 — A resident on Ginger Road reported a theft.
July 30 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported a scam.
July 31 — A resident on 168th Street in Hillman reported that after being scammed several months ago, someone is using the resident’s Social Security Number and opened a credit card account.
Aug. 1 — A resident on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported the theft of a bike.
Aug. 1 — A resident on West Centre Street in Royalton reported a broken power pole.
Aug. 3 — A resident on Highway 115 in Randall reported someone had stolen some packages delivered to their home.
