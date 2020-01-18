Jan. 9 — A resident on 18th Avenue in Cushing reported a phone scam.
Jan. 10 — A resident on 260th Street in Cushing reported someone came into their yard and stole six ice fishing rods and reels out of their fish house that had been parked next to the resident’s home. The rods are valued at $460.
Jan. 10 — A resident on Sage Road in Hillman reported the theft of a small dirt bike from an outdoor shed.
Jan. 11 — A resident on Highway 10 North in Royalton reported a theft.
Jan. 13 — A business on Main Street in Bowlus reported someone had broken into the pop machine and stole about $20.
Jan. 13 — A resident on Skyview Road in Hillman reported a scam.
Jan. 13 — A resident on Park Street in Pierz reported a theft.
Jan. 13 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a theft.
Jan. 15 — A resident on 167th Street in Hillman reported the theft of their vehicle, which was recovered in Mille Lacs County.
Jan. 15 — A resident on 203rd Street in Pierz reported a scam.
