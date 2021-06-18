Morrison County averaged less than one new case of COVID-19 per day during the week of June 11-17.
Only five new cases were reported during the past week, bringing the county to 4,245 total since April 18, 2020. There were also only 11 active cases throughout the county, as of Thursday. Of those, three were among residents with both Little Falls and Pierz ZIP codes. Two Motley residents were infected, with one person each in Bowlus, Hillman and Royalton.
One person in Morrison County was hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the past week. There was one death reported for the second week in a row. There have been 260 total Morrison County residents hospitalized, since the start of the pandemic, and 62 have died.
Lincoln Elementary in Little Falls is the only school building listed by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) as having a known infection. Little Falls Community High School was removed from the list during the past week.
Those numbers come as Morrison County Public Health continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated against the virus.
As of June 15, 12,582 — 47% — of Morrison County adults had gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is 107 more than what was reported on June 8. A total of 11,865 residents — 247 more than last week — have completed their vaccinations.
As a whole, Minnesota eclipsed the 3 million milestone in the number of adults who have received at least one dose. A total of 66% of the state’s adult population has gotten at least one shot. That number sat at 64.7% throughout the country, as of Wednesday, June 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The COVID-19 stats continued their downward trend both statewide and nationally.
In Minnesota, 879 new cases were reported between June 11 - 17, bringing the state to 604,184 total infections. The new cases are nearly 600 fewer than what was reported between June 4 - 10.
Deaths were also down, though not in quite as dramatic of a fashion. Forty-three Minnesotans died of COVID-19 during the past week, four less than the week before. In all, the state has counted 7,527 dead.
As a nation, 91,197 new cases were reported during the June 10 - 16 reporting period, according to the CDC. There were also 2,340 deaths. Both of those numbers are down substantially from the week before, however, when they sat at 110,145 and 3,393, respectively.
A total of 33.315 million Americans have been infected and 597,965 have died.
