COVID-19 statistics remained consistent during the seven-day reporting period of Jan. 8 - 14 compared to what they had been the prior week.
Morrison County gained 82 new cases over the course of the week, an average of fewer than 12 per day. Last week, that number was just above 13. Those 82 cases bring the total to 3,087 since the county saw its first case on April 18, 2020.
Currently, 137 residents of Morrison County have active cases of COVID-19, for a case rate of 41.3 people per 10,000 being affected. Those numbers are up slightly from Jan. 7, when they were at 117 and 35.3, respectively. As of Thursday, there were 70 active cases in people with Little Falls ZIP codes, 14 from Royalton, 12 from Pierz, 10 from Bowlus and eight from Randall.
It has been two weeks since Morrison County reported its last death from COVID-19, leaving it at 43 since the start of the pandemic. It also reported only nine hospitalizations during the past week, with 181 total.
These numbers come as Morrison County Public Health continues to dispense more doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to area residents in the high-risk, Phase 1a category. Priority 1 groups include hospital staff and skilled nursing facility staff.
“At this time, there is a limited amount of vaccine being received at the state level that is then being distributed to local public health,” read a statement from Morrison County Public Health. “Morrison County Public Health is receiving guidance directly from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on priority groups and how vaccine is to be allocated locally.”
Each priority group in Morrison County will “be communicated with in an appropriate way,” according to the statement.
The numbers locally continue to reflect what is happening throughout Minnesota.
During the week of Jan. 8 - 14, the state reported 23,250 new cases — an average of 1,766 per day. That is down from the 2,055 daily average during the previous reporting period.
Minnesota reported 5,817 total deaths as of Thursday, 245 of which were reported between Jan. 8 - 14. That results in 35 deaths per day, slightly down from 39, according to the Jan. 7 numbers.
The United States as a whole is up to 22.74 million cases, as of Thursday, along with 379,255 deaths. More than 3,300 people died per day between Jan. 8 - 14, giving the U.S. 23,250 deaths during that week.
