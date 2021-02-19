Morrison County Collections Supervisor Bonnie Bachan told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, that her agency posted a collection revenue of almost $41,000 more than it had budgeted for in 2020.
Collection revenue for the county totaled $290,952. Along with being significantly more than the budgeted amount, it was also $7,000 more than the agency brought in for the county in 2019.
In all, Collections Services captured $628,052 in 2020. Most of that came from medical assistance estate recoveries, which accounted for $515,543. Of that, the county’s portion was $125,470.
“When we collect for the public assistance reimbursements, we actually collect for the feds, the state and the county,” Bachan said. “The county’s portion of that ranges anywhere from 13 to 50% that we get to keep. We do the collections and then we get a share of that.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, estate recovery is a law that requires local agencies to make claims against the estates of certain deceased medical assistance members, or the estates of the deceased members’ surviving spouses, to recover the amount medical assistance paid for certain health care services. These apply to medical assistance members who, at 55 or older, receive long-term services or who permanently reside in a medical institution and receive assistance.
Bachan said the county has recently started using probate as a tool to recover that funding. She said, in most cases, the family from whom the assistance is being recovered is cooperative. Probate just adds another option for the county to recover that money if the family will not work with them.
Bachan also informed the Board that the county has started doing collections in two new areas: child care overpayments and adoption assistance payments for parental fees. Those accounted for $2,600 and $10,000, respectively, in collections during 2020.
“I’m curious, so, where are we finding that overpayment?” asked Commissioner Greg Blaine.
Bachan said that is something the financial team within the Collection Services Office would catch before taking the necessary steps to collect.
“The child care assistance fund is a federal program passed on to the state passed on to us,” said Morrison County Social Services Director Brad Vold. “We’re not dispersing county dollars. We’re dispersing federal and state dollars. We see that they were overpaid. They might have not acknowledged enough income. Maybe they received more income than they had acknowledged on their application, so that’s why they get an overpayment.”
Bachan said the county has also separated county burials into its own collection category. That accounted for $3,700 of what the county brought in during 2020, all of which goes to Morrison County.
The county was also able to obtain judgments in order to receive interest from people who are uncooperative with collections. In 2020, the county received $7,400 in interest, $3,000 more than in 2019.
“Getting those judgments takes a little bit of time, but it’s definitely worth the money,” Bachan said.
Finally, Bachan said the county collected more than $17,000 in detox fees. As of Jan. 1, those fees factor in the federal poverty guideline so that the county isn’t trying to collect from people who do not have the ability to pay.
Vold said it is difficult to budget what the agency will take in from collections each year, but bringing in more revenue than what was budgeted is always favorable to the county.
“This is one of those variable areas within the budget that we’re never quite sure what we’re going to receive,” he said. “There might be years where we don’t get an MA estate that is worth any money and there’s other times that we’ve gotten MA estates and collected $250,000 and we keep 25% of that. We never quite know how much we’re going to receive.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Held a public hearing on the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office’s drone policy, as required by the state. There were no comments;
• Set a time and date of 5 p.m. Monday, June 14, for the County Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting;
• Approved the payment of 2021 road allotments to cities and townships, which is a pass-through amount of $555,223 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation;
• Authorized a resolution prioritizing the replacement of deficient bridges. The County Road 1 bridge over the Little Elk River and the 100th Street bridge over Two Rivers will be replaced in 2021;
• Authorized the Public Works Department to apply for a $100,000 equipment purchase grant through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Federal Recreational Trail Program;
• Authorized sponsorship agreements for Local Road Improvement Program grant applications for Chestnut Street and South Birch Street in Royalton, Centennial Drive in Pierz, 180th Avenue in Little Falls Township and Cemetery Road, Harrison Street and First Avenue South in Motley;
• Approved a quote from Allstate Communications for the video surveillance system and electric for the Safety Annex and Public Works in the amount of $28,555; and
• Approved MEI to replace the controllers and door operators in elevators 1, 2 and 3 in the Morrison County Government Center in the amount of $155,337.72 from the Building Fund.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.