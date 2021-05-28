Morrison County reported only 13 new cases of COVID-19 between May 21 - 27.
That is the lowest seven-day amount the county has tallied since early fall 2020. That included zero new cases reported Thursday, bringing Morrison County to 4,222 infections since April 18, 2020.
“After 13 months, we feel like we’re in a much better place,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold.
With cases still on a sharp downward trajectory, the number of active cases again decreased by 23, putting it at 30 overall. The active case rate is only 9.06 people infected for every 10,000. The county reported two hospitalizations during the past week, with zero deaths counted for the fourth week in a row.
Both Pierz Healy High School and Pioneer Elementary were taken off of the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) list of schools with a known exposure. In fact, people in the Pierz ZIP code counted for only three of the county’s active cases, as of Thursday. This comes after Pierz was the local hotspot in March.
Lincoln Elementary and Little Falls Community High School did still remain on the MDH’s list, as did Royalton High School and Swanville Secondary School. In terms of long-term care facilities, only St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls is still being counted. The Little Falls Health Services Care Center was removed during the past week.
Of the county’s 60 total deaths, exactly half have been among those living in long-term care facilities, according to Vold.
Little Falls had the most active cases in Morrison County, as of Thursday, with 13, while Randall had four and both Royalton and Bowlus tallied three.
The numbers drop as more and more county residents become vaccinated against COVID-19.
During the period of May 19 - 25, 358 county residents received their first dose of vaccination, bringing the county to 12,172 total people with at least a single dose. Almost 80 more people received a first dose this week than the previous seven-day reporting period.
Still, the 46% of Morrison County residents age 16 and older who have received a shot is much lower than the state average. Minnesota, in its entirety, has given out at least one shot to 2.885 million people, 64% of the over-16 population.
About 11,123 Morrison County residents are fully vaccinated.
“We’ve seen about five breakthrough cases where someone who was vaccinated got COVID-19,” Vold said. “But, overall, the vast majority of people are doing much better after getting the vaccine.”
The numbers also stayed on that downward slope on both the state and national levels.
Minnesota added 3,356 new cases between May 21 - 27, more than 2,000 fewer than the previous week. In all, 600,408 citizens from the Land of 10,000 Lakes have been infected since March 2020.
The state did see a slight increase in deaths, jumping from 59 during the May 14 - 20 period to 70 over the last week. A total of 7,403 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, according to the MDH.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show there were 193,340 new cases nationwide between May 20 - 26. That is a decrease of about 24,000 from the week before. As of Wednesday, 589,547 total Americans had died from COVID-19, 5,210 of them in the past week.
“We have had the variants here in Morrison County, and I think that’s the next tenuous point,” Vold said. “Will those variants increase the risk to those who get COVID? But, as I’ve said, it feels pretty good right now relative to what we’re seeing, COVID-related.”
