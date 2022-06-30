Isabelle Leners may only be a sophomore, but she is already a leader on the Upsala Cardinals softball team.
Raised in a strong and supportive household that loved baseball and softball, it seems that it was only a matter of time before her talents made headlines.
The diamond runs deep in the family, with her mother, father and younger brothers all playing the sport. They practice together and make each other better.
The family practices mixed with Leners’ natural talent have combined into this year’s Morrison County Record Player of the Year.
Leners isn’t one to boast about her accomplishments but she expressed her pride regarding her success this season and made sure to note that she couldn’t have done it without the support of her friends, family and her teammates.
“It feels good,” Leners said. “I feel like I accomplished a dream I’ve had since I was a little kid.”
Leners’ tremendous performance this year, both on the mound and at the plate was instrumental in the team’s first ever championship tournament appearance.
She started in 22 of 23 games, but pitched in every game this year. She recorded a 19-3 record and in 151 innings pitched, she struck out 210 batters, earned an 2.13 ERA, and only hit one batter all season. She gave up three runs or less 14 times and pitched three shut-outs.
Leners had ice in her veins this year. She led the Cardinals to some tough wins against highly ranked opponents. She took down 2A Pequot Lakes and State Ranked New York Mills, who she beat twice. She also took down a powerhouse Browerville team.
Her batting stats were nothing to sneeze at either. As the lead-off batter, she finished with a .390 batting average and recorded 17 RBIs, nine doubles, two triples and 16 stolen bases.
In the game that sent the Cardinals to the State Tournament, Leners seemed to hit her stride. She says it’s her favorite moment of the season. Facing New York Mills in a game that went into extra innings, she stuck it out for all 11 innings. She gave up just five runs, two earned, on 14 hits against one of the best softball teams in the state. Leners struck out nine batters and walked five.
“I was really happy,” Leners said. “It was a goal that my dad had been wanting me to accomplish forever.”
Her jump in performance from freshman to sophomore year surprised many, including her teammates and coaches. Cardinals Head Coach Nick Klug credits her hard work and determination.
“She didn’t become a good pitcher by not pitching,” Klug said. “She throws year-round. She develops different pitches. It’s not easy at all. If it was, we’d have 10 pitchers.”
Her stats are impressive, but it’s how she leads and how she encourages her teammates that makes her special.
Klug said one of Leners’ best qualities is how humble she can be and how shes always picking up her teammates.
“She’s very modest,” Klug said. “She doesn’t boast or brag or anything like that, but she’s a competitor.”
The leadership qualities show up in the dugout as much as they do on the mound. If she’s in the dugout, she won’t be sitting and waiting for her at-bat. She’s too busy starting cheers and rallying her teammates.
“She’s also one of the first to pick her teammates up,” Klug said. “I’ve never seen her say anything negative. She encourages them. You’ll hear her, ‘Nice catch!’ or ‘Nice play!’ She’s the first one to give out high-fives. She’s a great team player.”
Leners may be a sophomore, but she’s already a leader on one of the best team’s Upsala has ever seen. She proudly accepted the leadership role bestowed on her by the coaches and teammates.
With two years of varsity under her belt, and two years left, she’s not content to settle. She plans to work hard and get better every week and perfect her pitches with her family and her teammates.
