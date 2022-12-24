LeClair flies into the recordbooks
Little Falls’ Grace LeClair is an extremely competitive athlete. In 2020, she worried that she wouldn’t be able to play volleyball due to the pandemic. In an uncertain and crazy time, she looked for something to keep her grounded. And that happened to be cross country.
She tried out for cross country and found that she was very good. So good in fact, that in just a few years of running, she would become the school’s best runner, set school records and become the Record’s 2022 Cross-Country Runner of the Year.
Flyers’ Coach Caitlin Skluzacek says that every year is a different story for athletes and that there were a few bumps last year for LeClair, as she was dealing with injuries.
“It can really set you back because you aren’t able to race at the peak ability that she knows she could. It was kind of like her body was holding her back and it was fun to see that chapter of last year compared to this year when she was fully healthy. It’s a testament to her perseverance.”
LeClair’s first season running was unusual due to the pandemic. LeClair’s season last year was hindered by nagging hamstring injuries that forced her to miss around three to four weeks of racing. This was the first true, full season she had participated in and she blew everyone away.
She broke the school record for the fastest girls 5K time not once, but twice.
“It’s kinda crazy to think ‘I did that’,” LeClair said. “It’s really accomplishing and makes me happy. All the work I’ve done, knowing it all paid off.”
LeClair first broke the record with a 19:42.4 time in the meet in Foley, Sept. 29. Her performance netted her an 11th place finish and helped her team win second place out of 16 teams.
She blew that performance out of the water, just one week later, in Perham, Oct. 6. In that meet, LeClair finished with a time of 19:12.3, far exceeding the record she set the week before.
Flyers’ Coach Meg Cameron said that one of LeClair’s best qualities is her determination to get better and better.
“To show you where she’s at in her headspace, she ran that and thought ‘18’s, I’m coming for you’,” Cameron said. “That’s who she is. She knows what she’s capable of and she wants to do more. Always do more to get to that next level.”
Next season will be LeClair’s sophomore year, giving her three more seasons to put that record out of reach.
“I have no doubt in my head that she’s gonna break that record again,” Cameron said.
With her name now in the Flyers’ record books, LeClair said she knows she wouldn’t have been able to accomplish her feats if it weren’t for her teammates and coaches.
“If I didn’t have all the girls on my team I don’t think I’d be where I am right now,” LeClair said. “I don’t think I’d know how hard I can push myself or how fast I could go with Malin (Youngberg) and the other girls. They all pushed me to be my best.”
