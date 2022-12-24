Baum's passion pushes him ahead
Wyatt Baum was a do it all athlete for the Flyers in his tenure at Little Falls, but the senior Flyers’ runner truly flew in his last cross-country season. He had the fastest personal record in Morrison County, running a 16:58.
Some athletes show up to practice for the allotted time and go home afterwards. Not Baum. Flyers Head Coach Nicholas Czech has only been the Little Falls cross-country coach for one season, but one season was all it took to see how special Baum is.
“One thing about Wyatt is that he’s kind of a sneaky smart runner,” Czech said. “During practice, he’s talking about school and fun stuff, but he’ll come after practice and he’ll break down a workout. Or he’ll come before practice and ask what’s the workout.”
Baum has always had a desire to be great, Czech said. He's always sat down with his coaches after practice to discuss the workouts or the next races or even other teams.
“He’ll get really in depth about different runners and workouts,” Czech said
In his history of coaching, Czech said that the kids that do really well and are invested in it have an interest in the sport beyond what’s right in front of them. Czech says that Baum is one of those runners.
Czech said that Baum always asks about older runners and professional runners, always curious about their times and their workouts.
“He’s interested in the history of the sport,” Czech said. “He’s interested in the sport larger than simply who’s fast in our section or region.”
The Flyers had a pretty young team entering the 2022 season. Baum was one of three seniors. With Coach Czech being in his first year as head coach, Baum was one of those that stepped up and helped the new coach.
“(He was) a leader by example,” Czech said. “Because he liked the sport, because he worked hard, because he was into it, he was able to get the younger guys into it and into working hard.”
But even though he has a tremendous work ethic and passion for everything he does, Baum was still quick to give credit to those who supported him throughout the years, his team and his family.
“My coaches, Coach Mossman, Mattia Hendrickson, Coach Czech, my teammates, and definitely my best friend Isaac (Larson). My family, too,” Baum said. “They are always pushing me.”
Baum is still undecided on where he wants to attend college. He is interested in business management and still wants to run, but he has yet to find a place that fits his desires. Wherever he goes, he plans on bringing that same passion and work ethic with him.
