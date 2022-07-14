“There’s not going to be a smarter person behind the plate than Shane.”
Upsala/Swanville Head Coach Adam Gerads gave senior catcher Shane Lambrecht high praise following his final high school baseball season.
“A lot of coaches call the game and pitches themselves, but we let our catchers call the game,” Gerads said. “I trust Shane in those situations to call a correct pitch and he’s good enough defensively where, if it meant a curve ball falls in the dirt, I would trust in Shane to block the ball and keep it in front of him.”
Gerads praised Lambrecht as a leader, but one who possesses the quiet kind of leadership.
“Nothing ever phased him,” Gerads said. “He wasn’t a vocal leader but he was a leader by example. He did things the right way and never complained. He did his job.”
Gerads continued by saying that if you talk to Lambrecht, you’d never gather that he is better than everyone else. It was always about the team and putting the team first. He would be the first to give credit to others.
His play style certainly shows that.
Lambrecht’s stats alone are reason enough for him to earn the Morrison County Record’s Player of the Year, but it’s how he did it.
His stats are the best in the area, but it’s not because he tries to crack off a home run every pitch, it’s because he is patient enough to wait for a good pitch and get a base hit, instead of swinging for the fences every pitch.
“I’m good at putting the ball in play,” Lambrecht said. “I’m not gonna swing for the fence every time.”
Instead of trying to show off his hitting power or have the best performance, his goal in every at bat is to just put the ball in play. In doing so, he not only puts his team in better positions to score and win games, but his stats become more and more impressive.
In 2022, Lambrecht was number one in batting average, with .422, RBIs, with 30, and hits, with 27, in the Morrison County area. He also recorded 17 runs, four doubles, and four stolen bases. He was walked 13 times and only struck out four times in 64 at-bats. On top of being the best hitter in the area, he was also a gunslinger behind the plate, keeping opposing runners in check with his arm.
Despite having a great arm, it’s one thing that Lambrecht said he wanted to work on.
“I feel like I could have a stronger arm,” Lambrecht said. “I’d like to hit with a little more power but as long as I’m putting the ball in play, I’m happy.”
Already having the ability to throw out any runner and still believing it’s something to work on shows great work ethic.
Gerads is grateful that the younger classmen got to witness Lambrecht’s style of play and see how he leads. They were able to learn more than just how to hit a ball, they learned how to not take days or plays off.
Some of Lambrecht’s best games of the 2022 season were against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, April 26, and Kimball, May 13. Against LPGE, Lambrecht had six RBIs and helped the Patriots to an 18-7 win. Against Kimball, Lambrecht finished at the plate, 4-for-5, with two RBIs and a run scored.
Against Kimball, the Patriots were up 10-2 before the Cubs rallied back in the fifth to score 10 runs to take a 12-10 lead. The Patriots responded back with four runs in the seventh, retaking the lead, 14-12. The Cubs managed to score one more run in the final inning, but the Patriots held them off to win.
When asked about this game, Lambrecht made mention of how this was one of his favorite games because his team rallied to win.
“A game that stuck out was the Kimball game,” Lambrecht said. “We were winning by eight. We ended up giving up 10 runs, so we were down by two, but we came back and won it by one.”
Lambrecht never mentioned or brought up how he had one of his best statistical games of the season. It was about how the team rallied to win, further solidifying him as a great leader and one who gives credit to the team, rather than himself.
