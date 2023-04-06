Royalton junior Kylie Waytashek, Forward
The 3-time Morrison County Record’s Player of the Year continued her impressive career in her junior year. She led her conference in threes and free throw percentage. She scored 18.5 points per game, totaling 481, second in school history for both, and was a part of the first team All-Conference team.
Little Falls senior Beau Thoma, Guard
In Thoma’s senior year, he gave the Flyers everything he had; including a performance worthy of earning the Morrison County Record’s Player of the Year title. Scoring 20.3 ppg, totaling 548, he helped lead Little Falls to 14 wins. Thoma was named to the GRC All-Conference team and had the best shooting percentage in the county on overall field goals and threes, 49.8% and 34.4%, respectively.
Pierz junior Alyssa Sadlovsky, Guard
Sadlovsky was one of the best players in Morrison County, scoring the second-most points per game, with 14.6 and having one of the best overall shooting percentages, with 37.2%. She also recorded a total of 131 rebounds, 49 assists and 47 steals, showing that she was a major contributor on both sides of the ball.
Swanville senior Lucas Miller, Guard
Miller was a key component to the Bulldogs’ playoff run this past season. He scored the most points in the county, with 614, averaging 24.6 ppg. He was selected to the All-Conference team and was an All-Conference academic as well. He finished his senior year with the second-best shooting percentage in Morrison County, making 38.5% of his field goals and 33.0% of his threes.
Royalton Senior Mya Yourczek, Guard
On a loaded Royals team, Mya Yourczek stood out with her ability to make 54.2% of her shots from inside the three point line and her ability to shoot from beyond the arc, hitting on 31.4%. She earned a spot on the All-Conference and All-Section teams and also broke the school record for most rebounds in a season and rebounds per game.
Little Falls junior Jaxon Janski, Guard
Jaxon seemed to be the do-it-all player for the Flyers. He had some of the best shooting stats, but was also a major contributor on defense. Offensively, Janski scored an average of 13.7 ppg and shot 32% from beyond the arc. Defensively, he was often tasked with guarding the other teams’ best players. His overall skill helped Little Falls to 14 wins and earned him a place on the GRC All-Conference team.
Swanville freshman Avery Douglas, Guard
Despite being a freshman, Douglas played as if she had four years of high school ball under her belt. She gave it her all any time she was on the court and it showed in her final stats. She finished the season with 334 total points, averaging 14.5 per game, and secured 96 rebounds, averaging 4.2 per game. She made 36.3% of her shots from the field and was a key part of the Bulldogs’ playoff run.
Upsala sophomore Jack Primus, Guard
Sophomore Jack Primus had some of the best stats on a very good Upsala team. He led the Cardinals in multiple categories, including points per game, with 14.5, rebounds per game, with 7.9, and assists per game, with 3.3. His performance also netted him a spot on the All-Prairie Conference team.
Swanville senior Lauren Miller, Guard
Miller’s final year as a Bulldog was one to remember. As a leader on the team, she contributed in more ways than can be read on a stat sheet, but in terms of stats, she had some of the best. She scored an average of 13.8 points per game and averaged 9.1 rebounds per game. Her overall shooting percentage of 42.4% was better than everyone else in the county and defensively, she recorded 72 steals.
Royalton senior Connor Carlson, Guard
Carlson’s final year as a Royal was certainly a great one. The talented athlete finished the season scoring 9.8 points per game, coming away with 5.0 rebounds per game and finishing with a shooting percentage of 37%. He also recorded 3.1 assists per game and stole an average of 1.5 balls per game.
Honorable Mentions
Dakota Soltis, Upsala
Noah Oberfeld, Pierz
Kendal Swantek, Little Falls
Bryce Westrich, Upsala
Sophia Sinclair, Little Falls
Joseph Achen, Royalton
Brittney Schommer, Pierz
Amelia Hudalla, Swanville
Brenna Graves, Upsala
Ashley Kimman, Pierz
