Pierz sophomore Kyle Stangl, 106 lbs.
One of four Pioneers to go to state this season, Stangl finished his sophomore year with a 34-9 record and a section championship. He recorded 16 pins on the season that helped propel him to the state tournament.
Pierz freshman Carter Young, 113 lbs.
Young finished the season with a record of 34-5, improving from last years’ performance. Young also qualified for state for the second time, after becoming the section champion. At state, he finished with a sixth place medal.
Royalton freshman Tucker Simmons, 120 lbs.
Simmons helped the RU wrestling team to its fourth straight state appearance. The freshman wrestler was a fierce opponent on the mats, recording a 26-10 record.
Little Falls Sophomore Mason Rausch, 126 lbs.
With a 29-8 record, and 12 pins on the year, Rausch was one of the best young wrestlers for the Flyers this season. In a tough weight class, he took third in sections, just barely missing out on state qualifying, but his energy on the mats indicate he’s only going to get better.
Royalton senior Alex Diederich, 132 lbs.
The Royalton/Upsala wrestler stood out among his peers, earning the Morrison County Record’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row. His performance at state, where he took second, only solidified his position as the best wrestler in Morrison County.
Pierz junior Chase Becker, 138 lbs.
Becker made the state tournament after winning the sections title with ease. He had one of the best records on a Pioneers team that sent four wrestlers to state, including him. Becker finished 34-5 and recorded 16 pins.
Royalton senior Will Gorecki, 145 lbs.
The senior three sport athlete finished his wrestling career strong after his fourth straight state appearance, after placing second in sections. He finished with an overall record of 31-9 and was 1-2 at state.
Royalton junior Sawyer Simmons, 152 lbs.
After coming in second at the Sections Tournament, Simmons traveled to state for the second time in his career. He faced tough competition and worked his way to a fifth place title. Simmons finished the season with a 33-11 record.
Pierz seventh grader Jayden Zajac, 160 lbs.
Despite being one of the youngest wrestlers in the county, Zajac continuously bested wrestlers several years older. Finishing the season with a 27-12 record, he’s already starting to get his name out their among the competition. He placed fourth in the sections tournament and recorded seven pins.
Little Falls senior Ryan Kloeckl, 170 lbs.
Kloeckl finished his final season with 10 pins and a record of 30-12. His senior year was his best, improving his record and his pin totals. He took home third place in the sections meet and was a key contributor for the team as a whole.
Little Falls freshman Ivan Petrich, 182 lbs.
Petrich is already one of the best wrestlers for the Flyers in just his freshman year. He posted a 28-13 record and finished the season with 18 pins, tied for second-most on the team.
Little Falls Junior Hank LeClair, 190lbs.
LeClair tied the school record for most pins in a season. He finished with a whopping 30 pins and was a force on the mat. He finished the season 40-4, with a section championship under his belt, as well as a state appearance.
Royalton senior Bryce Holm, 220 lbs.
In his final year, Holm took home a fourth place title in the state tournament and a section championship title. He had a record of 38-6 and ended his stint in Royalton as a two-time state place winner.
Upsala sophomore Brandon Mugg, HWT
In just his sophomore year, Mugg already finished as the HWT section champion and took a trip to state. In his first appearance, Mugg took home sixth place and fielded a 35-8 record on the season.
Honorable Mentions
Link Toops, Pierz
Lima Hennessy, Pierz
Derek Stangl. Pierz
Noah Cameron, LF
Jacob LeBlanc, Pierz
Nicholas Liebold, Royalton
Caleb Koch, Pierz
Kaden Holm, Royalton
