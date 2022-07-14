Shane Lambrecht
Senior Catcher
Upsala/Swanville
The Morrison County Record’s Player of the Year had the best stats of any other athlete in the area. Lambrecht finished the season with a batting average of .422, 30 RBIs, 17 runs scored and 27 total hits. However, it was more than stats that netted him the honor. He was a leader of one of the best baseball teams in the area and one of the reasons the USA Patriots were as successful as they were.
Andy Winscher
Senior Pitcher/Outfielder
Pierz
The senior pitcher stepped up in big games this year. Winscher was 7-0 beating top section teams like Albany, Foley, Annandale and Little Falls. Winscher’s arm was a major factor in the Pioneers’ success. In 46.2 innings pitched, he allowed just 18 runs on 34 hits, struck out 66 batters and had a 1.65 ERA.
Levi Lampert
Senior Pitcher
Upsala/Swanville
Lampert wasn’t just an impressive pitcher and batter, he was just as effective running the bases. With 22 stolen bases, he was always taking advantage of sleeping infielders. This helped him lead his team in runs scored with 33. He was great on the mound too, with a 4-1 record, pitching 37 innings and giving up 19 runs on 29 hits.
George Moore
Senior Third Baseman/Pitcher
Little Falls
Moore was a key cog in the Flyers’ playoff run in 2022. He earned All-Conference and was one of the team’s best hitters, finishing with a .313, scoring 11 runs and 14 RBIs on 21 hits. On top of that, he also took the mound in several games. His best was in the Flyers’ regular season finale against Sauk Rapids-Rice, where he threw 66 pitches in a complete game. He had a 2-1 record, with a 3.36 ERA.
Jeremy Bingesser
Senior Catcher/Pitcher
Pierz
Bingesser is listed as a catcher and pitcher, but that’s because you can only list two positions at a time. Bingesser was the most versatile player on the Pioneers and he played nearly every position and he played it well. On top of playing nearly every position, he led the team in most batting stats. He finished first in batting average (.338), runs (18), hits (22), doubles (10), RBIs (19) and home runs (2).
Drew Yourczek
Junior Catcher
Royalton
Yourczek was the best batter on the Royals this season. He finished with a .357, 14 runs, 13 RBIs, five doubles, a triple and a home run on 20 hits. The junior catcher was a big leader on the team as well and his big arm kept the base runners in check all season.
Zach Gwost
Senior Pitcher/First Baseman
Little Falls
Gwost’s list of accomplishments this year alone were enough to earn him a spot on the All-Area team. He was All Conference and GRC MVP Pitcher. He was also selected to the MSHSBCA All Star Series, and made the All State Team.
He finished his season with a 4-3 pitching record, a 2.50 ERA, and 79 strikeouts. At the plate, he finished with a .282, 12 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
Hudson Filippi
Junior Catcher
Little Falls
The All-Conference catcher never missed a pitch. He caught in every game for the Flyers and hit .309 at the plate. He recorded seven doubles and 11 RBIs, and big arm was able to keep opposing runners from trying to steal.
Cooper Thieschafer
Senior Pitcher
Upsala/Swanville
Thieschafer was integral in the Patriots success in 2022. He was a consistently good hitter and was great on the mound. In the batter’s box, he finished with a .385, scored 15 runs, 17 RBIs, eight doubles and a home run on 20 hits. On the mound he struck out 31 batters, gave up eight earned runs on 18 hits, and had a 3-2 record on 29 innings pitched.
Honorable Mentions
Little Falls' Matt Filippi
Royalton's Blake Albright
Little Falls' Beau Thoma
USA's Micah Ripplinger
Little Falls' Owen Bode
Pierz's Reese Young
Little Falls' Collin Kray
Little Falls' Riley Czech
