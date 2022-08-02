Kimman and Carlson earn back to back honors
Connor Carlson, Royalton
Connor Carlson got faster and faster in every meet during the 2022 season. In the 400, he started off the season with a first place finish in the Sauk Centre Invitational, with a time of 54.61. Throughout each meet, his time kept getting better and better, from high 54’s to low 53’s to mid-52’s until his final run of the season, when he finished with a personal record, 52.23 to take first place and a Section 5A championship title in the 400, qualifying him for state.
To make things even more impressive, his performance at state mirrored his performance from the rest of his season. In the 400 meter prelims, he shattered his previous personal record, with a 51.62, then shattered it again in the finals, with a 51.13. He left state with a seventh place finish out of 16 competitors.
“Competition really motivates me to run faster so racing against the faster people I continue to run faster as well,” Carlson said.
The way he runs the race and the way he paces himself may explain the reason for his continued improvement this year. Carlson said that he gives around 90% for the first 100 meters of his races. For the next 100-150 meters, he cruises and keeps pace with his competition. When the final 100-150 meters comes, he gives everything he’s got.
Pacing is incredibly important for mid to long distance runners. If you give 100% in the first half of a race, you may find yourself way ahead of the competition, but the runner will be overtaken before the final stretch. If you cruise in the beginning, then give 100% of your effort in the final stretch, it may already be too late.
It comes back to Carlson’s reasons for how he runs faster and faster in every meet. When you are around other runners, some who are faster than you, it can motivate you in the middle of a race to give more of an effort, which in turn gives you better and better times, which Carlson displayed all season long.
Carlson isn’t just a 400 runner, although he has perfected the event this season. He also runs in the 800 and the long jump.
His best 800 time came in the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Invitational, where he finished in first, with a time of 2:08.14. He only competed in the 800 three times in 2022, but he came in first every time.
In the long jump, Carlson PR’ed in the Holdingford invite, where he jumped 18’ 0 1/2”, for a fifth place finish.
He was often a part of the Royals’ relay teams, both the 4x200 and the 4x400, the fastest times being 1:37.13 and 3:41.46 respectively.
When it comes to work ethic, Carlson is second to none. Royalton’s Head Coach Michael Marschel said that Carlson is a leader on the Royals. To bring a positive energy and a good nature to the rest of the team is crucial in a leader.
“He’s extremely positive and hardworking,” Marschel said. “He likes to joke around and hang out with his friends, but he knows the line. I never have to tell him to settle down or anything like that. Just a really respectful guy.”
Marschel has been around Carlson for many years, throughout track and football and other sports, and he has watched him grow into an incredible athlete.
“He’s very coachable and you never have to tell Connor twice to get in the weight room or to try harder. He’s always giving 100%,” Marschel said.
He goes on to say how these qualities have given the Royals track and field team a great athlete and a great leader.
Carlson’s way of leading is what inspires his teammates and a great leader sets high goals for himself every year. Carlson’s goals for next season included making state in the 400 but also qualifying in a second event. He aims to finish in the top five in state and run a sub-50 400 time. In order to reach those goals, he says he is staying in the weight room and running every day.
Ashley Kimman, Pierz
“With Ashley, you can put her in any (event) and she’ll excel,” Pierz Pioneers Coach Cole Oslin said, regarding Ashley Kimman’s success this season, and excel she did.
Kimman’s 2021 season ended with her finishing third in state in the high jump, clearing the pole at 5’3”. It was safe to assume that she would be back competing in the state meet for the high jump again in 2022, but for her to also compete in two other events is impressive to say the least.
Oslin had just recently taken over the head coaching duties from Craig Johnshoy and Johnshoy had hinted to Oslin that Kimman would be one of his best runners.
“One of the athletes he mentioned to me was Ashley and I knew she was going to be a really strong high jumper and knew she was a really good hurdler,” Oslin said.
On top of being a great overall athlete, Oslin praised Kimman for having the kind of mental toughness that sets her apart from her competition.
“It’s her mind-game, mental toughness, her mental resilience,” Oslin said. “Seeing setbacks as a growth potential. Really just going the extra mile whether it’s in practice or doing things on her own to be the best athlete she can be. I think that’s something that’s not always common in high school athletes.”
Kimman’s jump from one state event appearance to three is impressive enough, but to qualify top four in each event you compete in is even more so.
Giving your all in one event can be physically draining, yet Kimman was among the best in three.
The Pioneers traveled to St. John’s University for the Section 5A Meet and Kimman arguably had the best performance out of all girls in that meet. She earned the Section 5A champion title in the high jump, 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
In the high jump, Kimman cleared 5’ 3”. In the 100 hurdles, she won in a near photo finish, just .04 seconds ahead of the second place finisher, with a time of 15.26. In the 300 hurdles, she ran a 47.21, .19 faster than the second fastest time.
In the Class A State Meet, Kimman took second in the 100 hurdles and the high jump, and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
In the 100 hurdle prelims, she ran her fastest time ever, finishing in third, with a time of 14.84. She moved on to the finals, where she took second, with a time of 14.87. She was beaten out by Shaina Zinter from Concordia Academy-Roseville, who finished with a 14.53.
Kimman then took second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’ 3”. She was just three inches shy of first place.
In the 300 hurdle prelims, Kimman took seventh, with a time of 47.31. She qualified for the finals, where she placed fourth, setting yet another PR, finishing in 46.60.
But when asked about her favorite meet, she said that her performance at the True team state meet was her favorite.
“That was the day I raced Shaina Zinter, who actually won state,” Kimman said. “She’s so fast and I think she pushed me a lot that day and that was the day I broke the school record in the 100 hurdles and that was a really good feeling. I was super excited. I got to race her a couple more times at the end of the season. I felt like just having that someone in front of me to push me helped me to get there and that was a really fun day and a fun race.”
Kimman saw her performance at the true team meet and state as one of her favorite moments, not because she won, she came in second to Zinter, but because there was someone there to push her and make her work to be better. Any other athlete would be jealous or angry about someone being better than them, but Kimman sees it as potential to grow. This proves Oslin’s statement earlier regarding Kimman’s mental toughness. She sees setbacks, or in this case, coming in second, as something to help her grow and become a better and better athlete.
Kimman is entering her senior year, so she has a full year left to break those school records she set. Those records are in the 100 hurdles and the high jump.
Her 14.84 100 hurdles record surpasses Kaari Jensen by nearly half a second. Jensen ran a 15.30 in 2009. Kimman’s 5’5” tied the school’s record, whichhas stood for 16 years, when Kayla Kapsner cleared 5’ 5” in 2016. It’s very possible that those records will be broken yet again next year and Kimman will further solidify her dominance on the rubber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.