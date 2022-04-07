Repeat Winner
Kylie Waytashek, Royalton
After a record-breaking freshman year, Royalton’s Kylie Waytashek is running it back as the Morrison County Record’s Player of the Year in 2022.
The 6’1” forward truly stood out among everyone else, and not just in height. She outperformed everyone in the conference yet again, finishing the season with 17.1 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game and four blocks per game.
It may have seemed impossible to top what she did last season, but she did anyway.
“It feels pretty amazing. When I found out I was so proud of myself that I was able to do this again,” Waytashek said.
In a crazy season, the Royals started 4-1, then suffered a COVID outbreak, forcing them to postpone their games, temporarily. Afterward, the team was in a slump falling to 6-7.
Shortly after coming back from the COVID outbreak, Waytashek suffered an ankle injury that would’ve put her out for two months, but she returned to the court in less than half that time.
“It was supposed to be a six to eight week injury, but I rested a lot and did my exercises and lots of ice to get back sooner,” Waytashek said.
When she returned, she helped rally the team late in the season. They had suffered four straight losses and the Player of the Year helped them finish the season strong, as the Royals won two of their last three regular season games, to finish the season 13-13.
In the first round of the Section 6AA playoffs they played Spectrum High School, where Waytashek scored 15 points, shooting 6-of-12 from inside the arc and 3-of-4 on free throws, while also recording six rebounds and an assist, in their 58-44 victory.
They moved to the next round to play Sauk Centre but lost in OT, 51-48. Waytashek led the Royals in scoring, with 14 points on 4-of-9 total field goals. She sank 7-of-8 of her free throws as well as recording six rebounds, three blocks and an assist.
It was a disappointing way to end the season, but Waytashek and the Royals were proud of all they had accomplished this season. They battled through COVID and injuries, but still fought tooth and nail in every game.
This season was anything but ordinary, yet they still fought and Waytashek outplayed everyone, despite missing 10 games.
She was first in the conference in free throw percentage and blocks, second in points per game and third in rebounds per game. She was selected the CMC All Conference 1st Team and the Section 6AA All Section team.
Despite being the Record’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row, Waytashek says she still has things she wants to get better at.
“I want to be more consistent and be a better leader for the team,” Waytashek said. “I’m already considered a leader but I feel like I could pick it up a little bit.”
A sophomore holding a leadership role is rare by itself, but to strive to be a better leader just shows that the Royals will be in good hands for the next few seasons.
Waytashek has a desire to play college basketball. While that is still a few years away, it is no small commitment. It takes an incredible amount of determination and work ethic to achieve that goal, and Waytashek has every bit of it. Every game for the next two years, the Royals will field an athlete who strives to be the absolute best on the court.
