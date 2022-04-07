Great athlete, better leader
Nicholas Mettler, Swanville
Nicholas Mettler’s only goals this season were to be a better player than last year and to help his team to a winning record, and boy, did he exceed both of these goals.
Mettler led his team in points per game, 21.5, field goal percentage, 57%, rebounds per game, 12.1, steals per game, 2.5, and blocks per game, 1.2.
He finished the season with 495 total points scored and 279 rebounds, also first on his team.
His statistics on the season were more than enough to solidify his spot as the Morrison County Record’s Player of the Year, but it was also his leadership abilities and his chemistry with his teammates.
Before each game, Mettler eats three Cutie oranges and drinks a purple tonic drink. He also led the team in pregame prayer.
“It was my brother who started the pregame prayer, but since I started my freshman year, they had me lead it,” Mettler said. “I have to pass off the torch this year, which is sad, but they’ll continue it.”
His senior year was by far his best season, but it didn’t start out so well. He had broken his right hand in the final football game of the season, which forced him to rely more on his non-dominant hand for the first few weeks of the basketball season.
“As a post player, my left hand was very weak and I couldn’t practice with the team for the first few weeks,” Mettler said.
However, this allowed Mettler to work on different post moves that he wouldn’t have practiced, otherwise. He also watched film, learning from his mistakes from the last season that he needed to improve on.
When he finally stepped back on the court, he was more prepared and more aware of his play style.
Mettler played an aggressive style of basketball, always fighting for rebounds and sometimes drawing fouls.
“You can tell that I want every rebound and I want to get the ball,” Mettler said. “The aggressiveness comes with fouls sometimes at the end of a play.”
His awareness as to how aggressive he played, and how it sometimes cost his team, allowed him to reduce his number of fouls toward the end of the season. He was able to stay physical, but also avoid hurting his team with the fouls.
One of Mettler’s favorite moments of the season also shows how good a team player and a leader he is to his teammates.
“One of my favorite moments was against St. John’s, when Shane Lambrecht had his highest scoring game of 11 points and the crowd was with him, cheering so loud. It was great.”
Mettler and Lambrecht had been teammates for years and Mettler described him as the ultimate team player who never took a ton of shots.
It shows a lot about Mettler’s character that his favorite moment in his final year wasn’t a buzzer beater that he made, it wasn’t a game where he scored an insane number of points, it was when a fellow teammate had his best game.
With Mettler graduating, he leaves a big hole to fill on the roster, not just in terms of play style, but also leadership.
Thankfully, he also leaves a great legacy and a perfect blueprint on being a great leader for the next man to fill.
