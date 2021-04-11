During the past year, Public Health has often been associated with one topic: COVID-19.
Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold said even in times when there is not a global pandemic, the work these groups do with schools often goes unseen. Tuesday, as part of Public Health Week, Vold joined Emily Loomis, Carmen Genske and Sarah Pratt of Morrison County Public Health to highlight for the Board of Commissioners the work being done in local schools
“First I just want to say that it’s been a project of ours to get out to all of the schools,” Pratt said. “We used to have a lot of focus in Little Falls and had a hard time expanding our work. Emily and Carmen have just done a fantastic job of expanding that work in the last year and coordinating with all these schools. You will be surprised with all of the work that we are doing.”
Morrison County Public Health has worked with students of all ages throughout the past year. They’ve covered topics ranging from healthy eating to vaping.
The educational programs have been largely funded by grants; namely, the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Grant, the Tobacco Free Communities Grant and Toward Zero Deaths. The SHIP Grant focuses on physical activity, obesity, healthy eating and well-being. Through the Tobacco Free Communities Grant, Loomis has worked with students, and even their families, on topics such as vaping and tobacco awareness. Toward Zero Deaths funding goes toward programs involving topics like impaired driving, distracted driving and pedestrian safety.
Loomis said this year was the first in which she’s been able to work with elementary schools. At Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary in Randall and Lincoln Elementary in Little Falls, she has been taught Tobacco 101 classes. Because of COVID-19, these were done virtually over Zoom. In the program, the young students covered tobacco basics such as what a tobacco product is, laws surrounding them, vaping and some “high level” education on addiction.
“They asked a ton of really great questions and then shared some takeaways,” Loomis said. “It was a really great experience, and we hope to continue that moving forward and get into the other elementary schools, as well.”
Similar topics at the elementary level were presented in Pierz and Swanville. Age appropriate lessons in line with what was taught in Little Falls were also presented at area middle and high schools.
Working in collaboration with Morrison County GIS Brad Bolton, Genske helped elementary students throughout the county create maps of parks and trails in their area. She said these projects served to give families ideas to get outside when the children were at home during distance learning. Some schools also created winter maps that included ice skating rinks, cross country skiing trails and more.
In October 2020, Genske also hosted students of all ages as they participated in Farm to School Month. Activities included virtual field trips to dairy farms and a co-op.
In a “normal” year, Genski said farmers and gardeners come into the schools to share their wares with the students. These have spawned gardens at some schools that have allowed students to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
“The (Little Falls) school has a huge garden out at St. Francis, so they use a lot of their own products to make their soups, juices, homemade pizzas; they have their own salad bar with all their produce from their high tunnel as well as from their garden,” Genske said. “The kids in Little Falls are eating very well from their garden.”
Distance learning also provided a chance for Public Health to give elementary students a monthly fitness challenge. Each month they would get a new handout to keep them engaged in physical fitness. Students get prizes if they complete three and six months worth of challenges.
In addressing mental health, elementary students are creating “positive posts.” These are words of encouragement sent home each week in their meals, and it has continued since students got back into the classroom.
Genske has also created monthly well-being videos that have played during the morning announcements.
“It’s been fun to hear from parents around the school district saying that they’ve heard their kids talking about it or having people send me pictures of myself on the screen, which isn’t always the greatest, but it’s, like, I’m glad that the message is getting out there,” she said.
Other initiatives at the elementary level have included an outdoor classroom at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary, Every Kid Health Week and Walk, Bike, Fun.
At the middle school and high school levels, Loomis has honed in on the subject of vaping, which is currently a major topic in Public Health. Seventh- and eighth-graders at Little Falls Middle School, for example, have learned about topics such as how to say “no,” how to talk to adults about vaping and how to find resources to quit.
“Each student was able to write takeaways that they would like to share with their peers,” Loomis said. “We are going to use those messages that we collected from all of them and message back out to peers, even the younger kids, and then hopefully out into the community, as well.”
Through the Toward Zero Death Grant, Loomis has also been working a great deal with high school students on pedestrian safety. This includes scenarios as both a driver and as a pedestrian.
The Public Health representatives are also working with schools to find ways to collaborate with other classes to incorporate health initiatives.
The department has also been able to provide mini-fridges for classrooms at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz, so students are not restricted to snacks that are shelf-stable.
“As you can see, this year was really different for us,” Loomis said. “We really showed our strengths, pivoting and finding some creative ways to engage the schools. We’re really celebrating the successes of working with new schools and new age groups.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.