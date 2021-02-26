Two departments within Morrison County may soon be taking another step toward integration.
Brad Vold, director of both Public Health and Social Services, spoke to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday to discuss starting the process of combining the budgets for the two departments. Vold was appointed Public Health Director in 2017, when the Board decided to keep them as separate agencies under one director.
“Now that we have been in our own space together for — seems like years and years — really only a year, I think this is kind of the next logical step in helping us manage through staff changes, things that are going on within our organization,” Vold said. “Given the fact that it is a very long process, I’m here to get the Board’s willingness to allow us to pursue this.”
Currently, Social Services is its own fund while Public Health is part of general government within the county budget.
Vold said other counties throughout the state have multiple ways of organizing the two departments. Some have them as totally separate entities, others have integrated and, in some cases, Public Health is not a part of county government at all. Vold said his agencies and members of the business office would speak to other counties to figure out the best ways to integrate.
He believes staff in Public Health often feel “swallowed up” by Social Services, which is a much larger agency. He hopes taking another step toward bringing them together — and perhaps renaming the department as one — will help alleviate some of those issues.
“I’m hoping, because I’ve been in this position for three years or more — I don’t know, time flies — that we know Public Health is as important as Social Services in the work that we do every day here at Morrison County,” Vold said. “Especially now with the pandemic.”
“First of all, I’ve never looked at Social Services staff or Public Health staff as one or the other; they’re staff,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “I truly hope that Social Services staff and Public Health staff know that. I’m not speaking for the Board, I’m speaking for myself, but I think I’m probably speaking for the Board. Truly, honest to goodness, they’ve always been one staff.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur followed up by asking if the change might make things more difficult for the agencies. Vold said, though the budget transition would not be easy, it would make organization and staffing easier and help treat both sides more fairly, in the long run.
It is too early to know for sure, but Vold added that integration could create efficiencies within the organization through cross-training. Either way, he said it allows him to look at how the organization as a whole is managed. That will provide opportunities for improvements on both sides.
“I think this allows leadership to look better at an overall area and organization because you can have that financial impact looked at as one instead of compartmentalizing it,” said County Administrator Deb Gruber. “That can help with opportunities in the future, I think, of where we can be more efficient, where we can perhaps work with less. So, if there are other areas that are growing you can apply resources accordingly.”
LeMieur said if this is something Vold wanted to do, he would support it. Though he also asked the director if he was overworked by his duties of overseeing two departments and supervising 12 employees.
“I appreciate the question, and I will never be overworked,” Vold said. “It’s a job to do, and that’s what I have to do. When I came here, that’s what I took on. When I took over Public Health, that’s what should be expected of an organization. I will never say I’m overworked.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he wanted to spend more time on the subject before making a decision. He wanted assurances that the efficiencies to which both Vold and Gruber alluded, would not later turn into requests for more staff.
Vold said he didn’t believe that would be an issue and would welcome any challenge he received from the Board if such a scenario played out. The only caveat is that the state is still multi-departmental, meaning services provided by Public Health will still depend on the Minnesota Department of Public Health for resources and those from Social Services will rely on the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
“Public Health still has expectations and requirements,” Vold said. “Social Services still has expectations and requirements. I’ve always said, we need both. Public Health, as you look at the prevention side, Social Services at the intervention side. We need both. We need each other. It’s been great having all of our managers meet together to talk about what goes on between our different departments because Social Services didn’t really know what was going on in Public Health before I was the director, and vice versa.”
Though no formal action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board was in agreement it would be a good project on which to move forward.
“I think we’re in a good position right now with Brad in the sense that, to accomplish a task like this or a project like this, it takes tremendous leadership and tremendous communication,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine. “I think those are two things that very accurately describe Brad and how he manages those departments up there. If we’re going to ever do this, I think now is the time to do that, and it is under his leadership that we would have the greatest opportunity to be successful.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Discussed changing to a new Paycom payroll system with Human Resources Director Beth Hamlin. The contract with the current system ends in 2022 and requires a great deal more work by HR staff members than a potential change to Paycom. The difference in cost, however, is $52,701.45 more per year;
• Discussed and signed off on a Joint Power Entity Agreement on the Rum River Comprehensive Water Management Plan, as presented by Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Shannon Wettstein;
• Received a report on the Morrison County Recorder’s Office from County Recorder Eileen Holtberg, who also informed the Board she plans to retire in May; and
• Set next week’s meeting as a regular Board Meeting, rather than a planning session, so it can approve a sponsorship agreement with Pulaski Township for a Local Road Improvement Project grant application ahead of the deadline to apply.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
