Morrison County Public Health began dispensing initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last week to the Phase 1a, Priority 1 group that includes vaccination staff and emergency medical responders.
Other Priority 1 groups include hospital staff and skilled nursing facility staff and residents who will be reached directly through health care distribution or pharmacy partnership.
At this time, there is a limited amount of vaccine being received at the state level that is then being distributed to local public health. Morrison County Public Health is receiving guidance directly from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on priority groups and how vaccine is to be allocated locally.
The goal for Morrison County Public Health is to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible to the identified priority populations and to have no vaccine waste in the process. As planning for distribution to other priority groups continues, Morrison County Public Health is working closely with local health care and pharmacies to ensure quick and seamless distribution of the vaccine.
Communicating this information to the public is high on Morrison County Public Health's list of priorities. Each priority group will be communicated with in an appropriate way. Methods of communication will be different dependent on priority groups. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local news sources and the Morrison County COVID-19 website for the most up-to-date information on vaccine distribution.
Morrison County Public Health asks residents to protect themselves and their private information by being aware of potential scams. Use caution when unsolicited callers request personal information. For more information on COVID-19 scams, visit the FBI’s COVID-19 webpage.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website or Morrison County’s COVID-19 webpage. Anyone can also call Morrison County Public Health at 320-632-6664.
