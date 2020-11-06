Minnesota once again went blue in the 2020 Presidential race, but Morrison County maintained its reputation as a Republican stronghold.
Local voters turned out in droves, and the Republicans carried the county in dominant fashion. President Donald Trump; Senate candidate Jason Lewis; U.S. House District 8 incumbent Pete Stauber; State Senators Paul Gazelka and Andrew Mathews; along with State Reps. Ron Kresha and Shane Mekeland all won Morrison County handily.
More than three-quarters of an estimated 21,106 ballots cast in Morrison County went to Trump and running mate Mike Pence. While the Republicans garnered just 45.27% of the vote statewide, they claimed the county by more than 53 percentage points at 75.78%; 14,815 votes. Democrat challenger Joe Biden and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris earned Minnesota’s 10 Electoral College votes with 52.42% of the ballots cast in their favor; but they tallied just 22.33% — 4,365 votes — in Morrison County.
Incumbent U.S. Senator Tina Smith, a Democrat, won a tightly contested race against Lewis, a long-time Minnesota Republican politician, with a five-point, 48.77% to 43.49% advantage in the statewide vote. It was a different story in Morrison County, however, as Lewis tallied 13,362 votes for 69.82% while Smith managed only 4,450, 23.25%.
Stauber became the first Republican incumbent to hold Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District since William Pittenger did so in the 1940s with a decisive, 29-point victory over Democrat Quinn Nystrom, a political newcomer from Baxter.
“Two years ago, Minnesotans from the 8th District elected me to Congress to advocate on their behalf,” Stauber said. “Tonight, they are once again sending me to Washington to continue the fight for our way of life, and I am honored and humbled to earn their seal of approval.”
Stauber gained 56.69% — 215,115 votes — district-wide compared to 142,708 (37.61%) for Nystrom. The incumbent’s margin was even wider in Morrison County, as he took 13,920 (73.37%) of the local votes with his challenger coming in at 4,082 in her favor, 21.52%.
Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement that she is confident in Stauber’s abilities in representing the 8th District.
“Congressman Stauber will continue to fight hard for the economic vitality of Greater Minnesota and the prosperity of its residents,” she said.
State races
Gazelka and Mathews, Republican incumbents from State Senate Districts 9 and 15, respectively, notched lopsided victories both throughout their districts and in Morrison County.
Gazelka, who serves as the Senate Majority Leader, finished the night’s tally with 31,046 votes (75.78%) to topple A. John Peters, his Democrat challenger from Browerville, by 51 percentage points. Peters managed only 9,885 total votes for 24.13%.
It was more of the same in Morrison County, where the Majority Leader carried 14,397 votes for 78.09% compared to 21.84% for Peters.
Lakin and Morrill Townships in Morrison County are part of Senate District 15, and are therefore represented by Mathews. He won the district with 74.71% of the ballots cast. His opponent, Brent Krist, garnering just 25.17%. In Morrison County, Mathews finished with a 521 votes to 136 advantage.
State Congressional District 9B saw a battle between two Little Falls residents, with Republican incumbent Kresha knocking off Democrat Laura Wright to retain his seat.
“I think it was a strong vote of confidence for my ability to work with people,” Kresha said. “We are going to have a challenging budget situation ahead. It’s a very interesting time and we need all hands on deck. I think my experience working in the legislature will help as we get into those challenging discussions.”
Kresha claimed 77.09% of the vote with 16,852 cast in his favor throughout the district. That compared to 4,979 (22.78%) for Wright. Those numbers were echoed in Morrison County, with Kresha picking up 77.78% of the votes against 22.10% for Wright.
Kresha said balancing the budget will be a key priority during the next legislative session, which begins in January 2021. He said it will be important for he and his colleagues to make tough decisions on what budget items can be cut to ensure there are no tax increases on middle-class Minnesotans.
“We’re going to have to work together,” he said, referring to both Republicans and Democrats at the Capitol.
Mekeland, a Republican incumbent from Clear Lake, also held onto his seat representing State House District 15B. He won the district with 72.21% of the vote with his opponent, Democrat Ron Thiessen, managing 21.95%. Those numbers were similar in Lakin and Morrill Townships, where Mekeland picked up 500 votes against Thiessen’s 130.
(Editor’s note: These results do not include any mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day, that were received after Nov. 3. In Minnesota, those ballots will be accepted, counted and segregated until Nov. 10.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.