The Morrison County Land Services Ag Zoning Diversification project was the subject of a lengthy discussion, Tuesday, during the County Board’s planning session.
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek came before the Board to give members an update on the project, as well as to get direction on how to move forward. It was, for all intents and purposes, the third phase of an effort that has already been underway for more than a year.
Kowalzek and members of the Board met with officials in each of the 32 townships in Morrison County to explain the project to get the project started. Afterward, Kowalzek asked for preliminary feedback on which option they favored regarding changes to agriculture zoning within the county. The next phase was to hold larger meetings between township officials broken down by commissioner districts to help further explain the reasoning for the project and provide any necessary clarification.
“This has been a long one, but it’s purposeful that it’s a long process, because this needs to be a very thoughtful process as we consider whether or not we want to diversify this one big ag zoning district into more than one,” Kowalzek said.
There is currently just one zoning ordinance that applies to all agricultural land in Morrison County. Changes would include splitting ag land into three separate categories: ag/low density district (A-20), ag/medium density (A-40) and ag protection district (A-80). The number associated with each classification — 20, 40, 80 — does not refer to a minimum parcel size, but rather the number of acres on which a single dwelling can be built.
For example, in an A-20, ag/low density district, if a producer owns 20 acres and decides to sell one or two acres to someone who wants to build a home, that would be allowed — so long as there isn’t already a home on the 20-acre section. If a home already exists on that section, the buyer can still purchase the land, but would have to receive a variance from the Board of Adjustments in order to put a second building on that section.
“An A-80 would be only one house for those 80 acres, too, if that’s what they picked,” said Board Chair Mike Wilson. “I think that’s really important for people to realize, that we are thinking of going down to an acre or two acres (minimum lot size). I think that’s the only thing that’s going to be looked at. I think the other part confuses people.”
Morrison County does already have dwelling density regulations within the current ordinance. At present, there can be a maximum of three buildings on a quarter-quarter section — 40 acres. This can, at times, create a race to the permitting counter at the Land Services Office. The first three property owners within that quarter-quarter to reach the counter receive those dwelling entitlements.
“I think that still needs to be understood a little bit more,” Kowalzek said. “There is a finite number of homes that are allowed across the county in the ag zoning district now. This just spreads those dwelling entitlements out more evenly to every individual that owns a legal plot of record.”
There is also currently a minimum parcel size of five acres.
While there are multiple reasons the county is considering changes to how agricultural land is zoned, perhaps the biggest is a discrepancy between the county’s comprehensive plan and its ordinances.
Kowalzek said, in the current ordinance it states that, in an ag zoning district, agricultural use is to take priority over any other kind of land use. In the comprehensive plan, the language states that agricultural is the cornerstone of Morrison County’s economy.
The ordinance is supposed to be what ensures the goals and objectives described in the comp plan are being pursued; ideally made into a reality. Currently, what is written is not fulfilling that purpose.
“But, if you look at the dwelling density that we allow in that area, what are we setting aside for ag? Nothing,” Kowalzek said. “I have no ability — the way our ordinance is written now — to limit that level of development, because they have a right in the ordinance to do that.”
When Kowalzek received feedback from the townships after the first meeting, a total of 57% either opted for no change or did not provide a response. Meanwhile, 34% said A-20 was their preference, while only 3% and 6%, respectively, favored A-40 or A-80.
Due to that response, or lack thereof, Commissioners Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski indicated that they were leaning toward keeping everything the way it is now. However, Commissioner Greg Blaine pointed out that the conflict between the comprehensive plan and the ag zoning ordinance is a legitimate issue in need of addressing.
Rather than apathy toward the process or a desire to maintain the status quo, Blaine felt the reason for the response was, instead, likely due to a lack of understanding among township officials about why changes were necessary. He said, in his opinion, he believed most of them were probably confused as to why they were even being involved in the discussion.
The ultimate decision on how ag property will be zoned still rests with the County Board, but feedback was sought from township officials because there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. What works well in one area of the county, or even in one area of a township, might not be the best in another.
“I have a hard time with really forcing townships to make a decision that I really, truly feel they don’t understand,” Blaine said. “I think that’s why there was a significant amount of hesitation from the townships about making a decision, because we’re asking them to basically say, ‘How will you take the residents of your township to the moon next year?’ when they don’t know how to build a starship.”
He believes that, if county officials hope to get more participation from the townships going forward, it has to be more clear in its communication. That means spelling out specifically what the issue is, why it needs to be addressed and how it is going to impact ag land use and individual property rights.
He added that he was in agreement that agriculture drives Morrison County’s economy, and that sector should be protected. However, he also acknowledged his belief in the rights of landowners being able to partake in the property in which they have invested as they see fit. The basis of the issue is getting those two sides to mesh.
“People should have those land rights, but we also have to have rules and laws and ordinances and things to provide order so we have orderly development; and there’s reasons to have orderly development,” Blaine said. “In this sense, it protects valuable farmland.”
“That’s the basis of this whole thing, is trying to align that,” Kowalzek affirmed.
She said during the district meetings, some township officials indicated that they didn’t want to be in a position to choose a zoning ordinance. That, Kowalzek said, was another likely reason for the low response rate and participation.
She emphasized, however, that even though they are being involved in the process because the county believes they know their land best, it is not incumbent upon them to make the final decision. No blame will be placed upon them if there are complaints about someone not being able to build a home or a feedlot on a specific piece of property.
“The reason we were engaging the townships was not to later blame the township for the reason someone’s unhappy,” Kowalzek said. “I think that’s important to know, that isn’t how this is working. We want to make sure that people completely understand this before it goes to a public hearing and understand what it is and what it does for people’s individual property rights, and to have people to help explain that to people at our most local level of government. We take responsibility.”
County Administrator Deb Gruber indicated that, although they were given the opportunity to participate, many township officials might just prefer for the County Board to make a decision.
It will likely have different zoning districts within townships, anyway.
“Originally, some of the intent was to recognize that not all ag is created equal,” she said. “... It looks very different abutting the city than it does way out in the western part of the county, or eastern part of the county. That was part of it, that they should be different and that each township may have a different approach. That doesn’t mean that you have to have them participate to make those decisions.”
Kowalzek said one takeaway she felt was clear among those who did participate in the initial process was that smaller minimum parcel sizes were preferred. Wilson said this was also what he felt most comfortable with moving forward.
Kowalzek said she and her staff will continue to work on the available options and collect feedback. It is a topic that requires much more discussion and is likely still a long way from moving forward to a public hearing phase.
There are still plenty of topics that need to be addressed in more depth, as well. Some of those include feedlot density, setbacks and the ability to transfer dwelling entitlements.
“I see that, regardless, there are some provisions within the ordinance that don’t sit well with us that we know aren’t really what we’re all about when it comes to individual property rights, and we can do better than what we do now,” Kowalzek said.
