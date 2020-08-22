Morrison County Administrator Deb Gruber announced the official launch of the county’s new website this week, a project set in motion in January.
“The website should be about taking care of that low hanging fruit, what people are contacting us about consistently, what they needed to know, not what we think is important about us but what they need to know when they look at our organization,” Gruber said.
Previously, the nearly 10-year-old website did not see a lot of engagement, a key reason IT manager Amy Middendorf brought the issue to the County Board earlier this year.
“It’s outdated. It’s not built on a technology platform that is mobile friendly or digital friendly for most folks, so we would like to update it to something that would be responsive on our phones,” she said in the presentation.
The new site, as Gruber said, should address what people need, since before many residents called the government center in search of answers that staff hoped they could find online.
The website is managed by CivicPlus, a vendor with experience working for government entities. The construction cost was estimated at $27,000 with $4,500 in maintenance costs each year.
When a user visits the main page, they’re greeted by an aerial photograph of the Mississippi River with a large search bar placed in the center. So, if a resident cannot find what they need under the various categories (government, services, residents, business) they can simply search a word or phrase and hopefully be directed to the information they need.
The launch, Monday Aug. 17, may not have been clear to every resident visiting the website, Gruber said, because of certain internet security practices, for some, the website may have taken up to three days to transfer over. After that time, the site should work seamlessly for all who visit, she said.
To prevent the need for any searching and multiple clicks on the site, the county assessed which services were most commonly sought after and turned them into one-click links on the main page. The jail inmate list, agendas and minutes, elections, career opportunities and online maps are all accessible without the need to search the website.
“For career opportunities, we also want to make sure that we’re highlighting what it is that we need from people, good people to do good work,” Gruber said.
There is also a spotlight section where the county will post press releases and any other announcements it sees relevant to the public. County residents can sign up for alerts and changes within departments or the county calendar to stay in the know.
“I think there’s going to be work that needs to continue to be done on this, but it’s a good tool that I’m glad we invested in,” Gruber said.
