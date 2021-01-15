Morrison County Jail Administrator Scott MacKissock and Sheriff Shawn Larsen informed the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, that the security system in the Morrison County Jail is in need of an upgrade.
MacKissock said the last time the system crashed — about four months ago — a tech from Stanley Security Corp. informed him that the parts for the jail’s “control tower” are no longer made. The system is about 20 years old, and the cost to replace it is $62,800.
He said the upgrade is a necessity. If the system were to crash again, it would likely be down for good. In that event, jail staff would have to go back to key operation, which cannot only make normal tasks cumbersome, but can also pose security risks for both inmates and staff.
“Stanley Security Corp. runs our jail,” MacKissock said. “Any time somebody needs to get in or out of our facility, it’s done through that system. They control every interior door, exit door, garage door, cell door, elevator, all of our lights, all of our intercoms to communicate with inmates in case of an emergency, all our inmate telephones, all our inmate TVs — all run through this.”
MacKissock said the process of upgrading the system would take about two weeks. He said Stanley Security will replace everything in the control tower, which he likened to a circuit breaker.
He said there is money in the jail reserve fund to pay for the upgrade. Larsen said that money comes from what the county is paid for taking in out-of-county inmates.
“I understand $62,800 as much as anybody else does,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “I don’t want to be the one writing out the check, nor does anybody in this room want to be the one to write out the check. The fact of life is, get it right out on the table. If we don’t do something, we’ve got a problem.”
“If we don’t do something, we’ve got a problem,” MacKissock said. “If I’ve got an inmate fight, a staff assault, if we’ve got a fire, with no electronic doors, we’re (in trouble).”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur noted that 20 years is a long time to get out of anything electronic. MacKissock said an updated system would out-live the facility, adding that he thinks in 10-12 years the county will have to look for a new facility.
MacKissock also clarified that, even though Stanley’s equipment runs the facility, the company does not have remote access and only staff can control any component of the system.
The issue will come before the Board at a future meeting to formally approve.
“It’s part of doing business,” MacKissock said. “It’s part of running a jail. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Land Services
Morrison County Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek was back for further direction after the Board approved combining the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments with a 3-2 vote on Jan. 5.
She came before the Board to get permission to advertise the positions on the new five-person PC/BOA Board, as well as to discuss how the interview process will work.
Board members had several questions, including how members of the new board would be paid — by the regular $75 per diem for both meetings and viewings or a flat $300 per month salary. It is anticipated members will have two meetings and two viewings per month, but that might not always be the case. The number will ultimately depend on the number of applications for variances, conditional use permits or interim use permits per month, but it will likely be capped at two meetings and two viewings per month.
“From a taxpayer’s perspective, some months we might not have any Planning Commission or Board of Adjustment meetings because we don’t have any agenda items,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine. “Taxpayers may not look on that favorably if we’re going to pay them a flat fee, because they might not work this month. I know from a (land services) staff perspective it’s easier for them if we had a flat line to budget, and I want to be respectful to the five individuals on the board, but I would also ask them to be respectful to the taxpayers in the district.”
The Board concluded that how the pay works can be decided at a later date, as it did not need to be set in stone before advertisements to fill the positions were posted and interviews take place. Current members of the two boards will receive mailings offering them an opportunity to apply. Advertisements will also be placed in the Morrison County Record and on Morrison County’s website and social media.
“I think I have what I need to move forward for the next couple things,” Kowalzek said. “We’ll get this advertised, we’ll get those applications in, get the mailings out, all of that. We’ll keep moving forward.”
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners will meet again at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Morrison County Government Center.
