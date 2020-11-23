Morrison County: Home to many non-native species that threaten native plants

There have been reports of 192 non-native species in Morrison County. While they originate from all across the world, most either come from Europe or Asia, said Robert Venette, director at Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center at the University of Minnesota.
“Some were brought intentionally for ornamental reasons, like the shrub buckthorn, which was used in landscape planting,” he said.
Buckthorn has been identified as one of several invasive plants growing at different places in Morrison County. It is believed to have been introduced to North America in the late 1700s by colonial settlers for medicinal purposes and is now commonly found growing in wooded landscapes.
Buckthorn is considered to be an invasive species because of its tendency to push out native plants that are essential for erosion control and wildlife. In addition, it has been connected to other major invasive species, such as the soybean aphid, which is a huge threat to soybean producers.
“The soybean aphids lay their eggs on buckthorn for the winter,” Venette said.
One way to combat buckthorn effectively is to let goats feed on buckthorn, which is something they can get trained to do, Venette said. Since the goats can usually access steep terrain that is difficult to get to by other means.
Venette said that a number of people have worked with “Goat Dispatch,” a company in Fairbault, that rents out goats.
“Anyone can hire them. They set up the fence, release the goats and you watch them for a week or two and then they come and take the goats away. People love to watch the goats and it’s popular way to handle buckthorn without using pesticides,” he said.
While the Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center has seen promising results with the use of goats to clear out buckthorn, Venette said the center is currently researching how native plants are affected by the use of goats and how quickly the buckthorn recovers after the goats have cleared a specific area.
Another invasive species is spotted knapweed, which commonly grows in grassy areas and alongside gravel roads. The plants grow thickly and are able to outcompete other plants by emitting a toxic chemical from the roots.
“It takes over the pasture land, so it can be a serious issue for those who are raising horses or cattle,” he said.
However, one thing Venette is quite enthusiastic about is the fact that the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is currently conducting biological control of spotted knapweed in Morrison County.
Biological control can be done with the use of seedhead or root boring weevils. Seedhead weevils can help eradicate the spotted knapweed in that they lay their eggs on knapweed flowers and later, the larvae eat the developing knapweed seed.
Adult root boring weevils lay their eggs on the soil at the base of the spotted knapweed plants from mid-summer through early fall. Once the eggs have hatched, the larvae burrow into the roots where they then feed and develop over winter, spring and early summer. Since the larvae use plant resources to develop, the roots are damaged and as a result, the spotted knapweed plant is weakened or killed, Venette said.
One invasive species that’s relatively new to Morrison County is wilt oak. It is one they are concerned about and are, as a result, monitoring it closely. Most of it is reserved to some areas south of Camp Ripley, Venette said.
Oak wilt is a fungus that is often deadly to oaks, especially red oaks, which can die within two or three months of becoming infected. While oak wilt is spread by sap beetles above ground, the fungus also spreads from tree to tree through the root system, if the tree roots are connected.
Some ways to prevent oak wilt include root cutting, treating uninfected and high valued trees with fungicides, removing wilted red oaks that may be potential oak wilt mat producers and to dispose of logs from wilted trees properly.
Another invasive species Venette is keeping a close eye, which is more of a problem in other parts of Minnesota, than in Morrison County, is wild parsnip.
Wild parsnip commonly grows along roads and in pastures. It produces a sap that can cause severe chemical burns and blistering when exposed to sunlight.
Venette said while wild parsnip invades an area slowly, once it has been established, it spreads quickly and through it can significantly modify any dry, moist or wet-moist habitats.
Other familiar invasive species in Morrison County as well as across the state are common tansy and leafy spurge. Both are perennial plants that were brought to the United States from Eurasia for medicinal purposes and have been present in Minnesota since the 1800s.
While common tansy and leafy spurge usually grow throughout pasture lands, both species taste bad to grazing animals. As a result, animals tend to avoid them and the species are often left unchecked and are able to outcompete other native plants and simply take over the land.
According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, biological control of leafy spurge with beetles have been very cost-effective and successful in reducing infestations.
The invasive species garlic mustard has also been reported in Morrison County. While the seed was introduced from Europe in the 1800s for food and medicinal use, thick patches of the plants can dramatically decrease forest diversity by taking over the area from vital native flowers, tree seedlings and grasses wildlife relies on. Not only for food, but also for habitat.
As a single plant can produce and spread hundreds of small seeds, people are discouraged from removing it by mowing the area. Because of how easily the plant can spread, removing the plants by hand can help when encountering smaller infestations.
Two other reported invasive species in Morrison County include Morrow’s honeysuckle and reed canary grass. According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Morrow’s honeysuckle is native to Japan, Korea and Northeast China and was introduced to the United States in the 1800s as an ornamental, cover, erosion control and as food for wildlife. The plant can grow in a variety of soils, from moist to dry, gravelly or sandy as well as in areas that are fully exposed to the sun or are shaded. It’s commonly found in woodlands, roadsides, mature and disturbed forests, savannahs, fence rows, meadows, old fields and pastures.
Because high densities of Morrow’s honeysuckle can significantly alter a habitat’s microclimate, landowners are asked not to plant invasive honeysuckle species and to remove any existing plants on their property.
Although Morrow’s honeysuckle can be difficult to control once it has been established, young plants can be pulled by hand while more mature plants may require the use of a weed wrench tool or by repeated cutting. Another effective tool to control infestations in combination with other techniques is to have a prescribed burning of the land. In addition, applying herbicides by foliar, stem injection and cut-stem application into the root system can also be effective, said the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Landowners who are considering conducting a prescribed burn to eradicate invasive species are asked to first contact the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to get more information about control burning practices and regulations.
Since the 1800s, reed canary grass has been planted throughout the United States for forage and erosion control. According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the perennial grass commonly grows in wetlands, ditch banks, moist fields and along roadsides. However, because it can outcompete most native species in natural wetlands, they make restoration in wetland mitigation efforts very challenging. In addition, areas thick with red canary grass can also decrease the habitat’s plant and insect diversity.
To prevent spreading reed canary grass, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture asks people to remove plants, animals and mud from boots, gear, pets and vehicle, to clean the gear before entering and leaving the recreation site, to stay on designated roads and trails and to plant non-invasive species.
Venette said that Minnesota is very fortunate to have two great research centers that focus on aquatic and terrestrial invasive species. As a result, Minnesota is doing better than many other states, he said.
