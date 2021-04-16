The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morrison County hit a four-month high this week.
On Thursday, Morrison County had 207 active cases of COVID-19 for a two-week case rate of 62.5 infections per 10,000 people. That active case number is not only 29 more than it was one week earlier on April 8, it was the highest it has been since the week before Christmas 2020.
In all, Morrison County reported 128 new cases — an average of 18 per day — during the week of April 9 - 15. The county has now seen a total of 3,910 cases as it hits the one-year anniversary of its first reported case on Sunday.
In the past year, Morrison County has tallied 238 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 — six during the past week — and 59 deaths — two between April 9 - 15.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) still is reporting active exposures at four area schools. As of Thursday, Pioneer Elementary and Healy High School in Pierz, Royalton High School and Staples-Motley High School were all on the list. Bridgeway Estates, Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls and Harmony House of Pierz were all on MDH’s list of long-term care facilities with exposures. St. Otto’s Care Center was removed from that list during the past week.
Pierz and Little Falls have the most active cases in Morrison County with 66 and 65, respectively, as of Thursday. Both of those numbers are up from April 8. People with Royalton ZIP codes accounted for 25 active cases, with 13 from Hillman and 12 from Randall.
Morrison County added 675 people to the growing population of people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the week of April 9 - 15. In all, 10,024 — 38% of the county’s population ages 16 and up — have taken the vaccine, with 7,677 county residents having completed their shots.
In a report from the MDH released on April 12, Morrison County was one of nine in the state to have a confirmed case linked to a youth wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“The Northland Youth Wrestling Association (NYWA) 2021 State Wrestling Tournament was held at the PREMIER Center Complex in Sioux Falls from Wednesday, March 31, to Saturday, April 3,” read the statement. “The event was for Minnesota youth club wrestling teams and included approximately 2,000 wrestlers in addition to spectators. MDH is now monitoring a growing COVID-19 outbreak among people who attended the tournament. As of Monday morning, MDH has linked 16 confirmed cases to the event.”
Epidemiologists estimate that 60% of all COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are now caused by the B.1.1.7 variant, which spreads more easily and may be able to cause more severe illness, according to the MDH.
Statewide, there were 14,648 new cases of COVID-19 reported between April 9 - 15. In total, 549,830 Minnesotans have been infected.
The state is also approaching a grim milestone, one which it will likely hit on Friday or Saturday. There have been 6,989 deaths among Minnesota residents since the start of the pandemic, 67 — nearly 10 per day — of which were reported during the past week.
The news comes as Minnesota also is rapidly approaching a positive milestone. As of Tuesday, April 13, 2.163 million Minnesotans had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 49% of the state’s 16-and-up population.
Nationwide, as of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there had been 560,576 total deaths associated with COVID-19 — 5,345 in the past week. However, 195 million Americans have now been vaccinated.
