August is Child Support Month in Morrison County.
As such, Collections Supervisor Bonnie Bachan and Social Services Director Brad Vold provided the Board of Commissioners with an update Tuesday, on child support services in the county over the past year.
“This is kind of one of those first line of programs that really create self-sufficiency for our families, especially those who may be single,” Vold said.
In fiscal year 2020, Morrison County collected and distributed more than $3.108 million in child support payments. It distributed on 1,194 out of 1,509 cases with arrears — money that should have been paid earlier. The county’s expenditures were $929,512 for 2020, and it received $91,509 in federal and $13,509 in state incentives.
That supported the county’s 1,610 total open cases. Of those, 120 have been opened in the last year, 27 were reopened, while 272 cases were closed. The county served a total of 1,582 children in 2020.
“Our cases, 46% of them have never received any form of public assistance, and only 5% of our current cases do,” Bachan said.
That compares to 11% of the 226,000 children being served statewide receiving public assistance. In Minnesota, 95% of collections went directly into parents’ accounts, according to data provided by Bachan.
There are five federal performance measures on which the state and county receive reimbursement. One in which Bachan said Morrison County does well is in the percentage of paternities it is able to establish. That also happens to be one area that the state looks to in terms of maximizing its funding.
The county established paternities on 98.14% of its cases. That is just below the state mark of 100.14%.
“Our incentives on this, we have topped the $5 mark now, which we receive full reimbursement at $5,” Bachan said. “We’re over that now because of my staff, where they’re just looking at additional options and enforcement measures.”
Morrison County is ahead of the state average and receives maximum funding from the number of orders it has been able to establish. In 2020, child support orders were established on 95.09% of all cases, which is better than either of the two previous years. It is also well above the state average of 87.47%.
The county ranks 55th out of 87 in the state after distributing funds on 79% of all cases in arrears.
Overall, the county saw a 7% increase in collections over fiscal year 2019.
“(This is) probably in part due to the stimulus payments, additional unemployment, things like that,” Bachan said.
The county also ranks 30th — up from 34th last year — on cost effectiveness, which is figured by collections versus program expenditures..
According to data provided by Bachan, the state as a whole is on par with neighboring states North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin on most federal performance measures. One area where it is lacking, however, is in cost effectiveness.
While Morrison County fares well in this area at $5.01 in collections for every dollar expended, the state was at just $3.14 when comparisons were released by the Department of Human Services (DHS). Comparatively, South Dakota was at $10.47 for every dollar spent, North Dakota was at $6.36, Wisconsin at $6.20 and Iowa at $5.97.
“Clearly we have some work to do,” Bachan said. “We do our part in that, and hope that at some point we’ll actually get to 100% of funding through the state.”
“Bonnie, if you don’t know the answer to this, that’s fine,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “But what does Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin know that we don’t know?”
Bachan said it could be fairly easily stated that they know something that Hennepin County doesn’t know. With more than 50,000 cases, she said the state’s most populous county pretty much controls funding.
Hennepin County has traditionally had a hard time meeting federal timelines, she said, which causes numbers to go down. She did note that those timelines are “really tight.”
Overall, however, she said Morrison County’s numbers look “really good.” She informed the Board that her staff is continuing to look for ways to increase collections, an effort that should be helped along by the end of pandemic restrictions on Sept. 1.
“So, beginning Sept. 1, we can start to take some of those remedies again to try to encourage non-custodial parents to make their payments — driver’s licenses, possible contempt, things like that,” Bachan said.
Board of Commissioners Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a resolution to extend the comprehensive local water management plan through Dec. 31, 2025;
• Approved a 2 a.m. closing time for Russell Holewa, Grub and Pub, outside of Foley;
• Approved a request from Public Health Director Brad Vold to replace the regional dental coordinator position and backfill any positions that may be impacted by the replacement. The position is fully funded by a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield;
• Approved an after-the-fact interim use permit, as recommended by the Morrison County Planning Commission, for Michael and Jacleen Skroch for a maple syrup production facility at their home;
• Approved resolutions for final payments to Knife River Corporation - North Central for completion of three public improvement projects; and
• Approved the LOGIS group insurance program for county employees for plan years 2022 - 2024 with Health Partners.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
