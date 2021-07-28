Morrison County Fair: A treasured time spent together for three generations

For the last few years, Kevin Maslowski of Little Falls has entered a variety of exhibits in the Morrison County Fair.
However, what has made preparing the projects for the fair even more special has been doing it with his daughter, Lydia Maslowski, 8, and his granddaughter, Kiara “Kiki” Wagner.
“It started with entering flowers and then in 2019, I said, ‘Maybe you can do a bunch of artwork.’ It feels so special to be able to do this with them,” he said.
Since then Lydia and Kiara have been busy preparing for the fair each year, with the exception of last year as it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lydia said that when it comes to creating art, it depends on the day and what she feels like doing. Two of the pieces of artwork she will be entering are two rocks. One of the rocks she has painted as an emoji. The other one serves the dual purpose of a green snake and a rainbow.
Kiara painted her rock to look like a egg with albumen (egg white) and a yolk. One of the reasons she wanted to paint an egg was that she likes to eat the food. To help her paint the egg, Kevin printed out a picture of an egg.
The two have created a variety of paintings over the years and have completed a multitude of different crafts. Many of their exhibits have won first, second and third place ribbons, including grand champion. Getting a ribbon makes them feel good, they said.
When painting, the two like to be creative. One example is Lydia’s rainbow painting in which she painted straight lines with water color paint and then held the paper vertically to allow the paint to run down. Another painting she did was inspired by the app TikTok. In addition to the TikTok logo, she also painted an eyeball in a jar.
One painting Lydia made was of a duck playing a video game. Looking at the precise details of the game controller she painted from memory amazed Kevin, he said.
Kiara has created several paintings and crafts, as well. One painting, using black and white colors, is of a random cat. The Maslowskis’ cat, Cora, an orange tabby has also made it onto several projects.
One project Kiara made was a mirror. Using paper, she cut out the shape of a handheld mirror and glued on tin foil in which the person holding the mirror can see his or her reflection. On the back, she wrote, “When my feelings get too strong, I know it’s time to say: ‘I’ll use my words to show how I feel in a safe and healthy way.’”
Besides having fun while making their projects and allowing their creativity to flow, Kevin, Kiara and Lydia enjoy walking around the fair to look at the other exhibits. Sometimes it can also inspire them to create something different. More than anything, the time they get to spend together is treasured, Kevin said.
“It’s neat to be able to do this with them. It feels special,” he said.
The two girls like the time spent together, as well. Not only is it fun to create different projects, but it’s also rewarding and fun to share what they have created with others.
“It’s fun and exciting to enter things into the fair. I have worked really hard on some of them,” Lydia said.
For the most part, Kiara and Lydia use water color paint, crayons or colored pencils. Other times they create projects using papers in different colors and glue together they pieces they have cut out with a scissors. Sometimes it’s also fun to create different animals, such as a panda, in different colors. Lydia said while they have an idea of what a specific animal looks like, it helps to see a picture of it.
One thing they have learned through the process is patience, especially when they are creating a multi-dimensional artwork with different colors.
“We have to wait for the paint to dry before we can paint on top,” Lydia said.
As far as what they will be entering into this year’s fair, Lydia said they haven’t completely decided on what. However, whatever they do choose to enter, she is confident will do well. The same goes for Kiara.
In a world full of electronics that can pull children (and adults) in a million directions, Kevin said creating the different projects has limited the girls’ screen time.
“It’s really nice that they can do something different than sit on electronics all day, because if they could, they could do that all day without a blink,” Kevin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.