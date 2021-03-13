Morrison County honored 55 employees for their number of years of service to the county during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
Thomas Daniels was the longest tenured employee honored during the short ceremony. A member of the Public Works Department, he has been with the county for 35 years.
“It takes all of us, right, doing very different jobs for different time periods all making the place go around every day,” said County Administrator Deb Gruber. “I appreciate that. I know you all work hard. It’s been a crazy year, but we’re still here. We’re still doing our thing and it takes all of you doing that every day. Thank you for that. Thanks for doing what you do and thanks for making us look good, because that’s what you do.”
Employees were honored for their years of service in increments of five, starting with those who have been with the county for half of a decade. As a token of appreciation, those honored were able to order a piece of Morrison County clothing or Chamber Bucks.
“I’d like to thank all of you, too,” said Board Chair Mike Wilson. “You know, you’re out there in the public a lot and we don’t hear a lot of complaints and stuff from the public, so you’re all doing a great job. You’re representing the county whenever there’s people here. We appreciate the fact you do what do, because we don’t hear much complaining about anything. We do appreciate that.”
Those honored were:
Five years: Matthew Messerschmidt, Caroline Grove, Charlotte Deadrick, Daniel Owens, William Vanden Avond, Collin Backowski, Trevor Killeaney, Douglas Rakow, Michael Whitlow, Sasha Forcier, Victoria MacKissock, Beth Brenny, Melanie Mick, Emily Loomis, Megan Holzheimer, Tina Wagner, Stephanie Robak, Chelsey Robinson, Eve Balfany, Shane Ganley and Breanna Germain.
10 years: Linda Sczublewski, Joseph Heying and Jeffrey Bowman.
15 years: Louise Jarvis, Elizabeth Hamlin, Debra Gruber, Linda Strand, Jacqueline Marx, Patricia Branchaud, James Paschelke and Gail Miller.
20 years: Rachel Barta, Amy Kowalzek, Sandra Lubbers, Deborah Symanietz, Robert Sanders, Frances Dosh, Amy Springer, Julie Shelstad, Jennifer Sanders, Jean Popp, Nancy Ruby, Mary Swenson and Jane Holman.
25 years: Joy Leidenfrost, John Shelonka, Trina Ebinger, Karen Athman and Hope Yoder.
30 years: Ricki Okerman, John Erdrich, Eileen Holtberg and Beth Brouns.
35 years: Thomas Daniels.
