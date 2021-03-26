The Morrison County Department Heads were presented the 2020 Morrison County Award of Excellence at Tuesday’s meeting of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners.
The group was nominated to receive the Group Leadership Award because of their “solid, consistent and innovative leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
They are front row (from left): County Recorder Eileen Holtberg, Public Health and Social Services Director Brad Vold, IT Director Amy Middendorf, County Administrator Deb Gruber and Human Resources Manager Beth Hamlin. Second row: Commissioners Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski, Greg Blaine and Mike Wilson. Back row: Deputy Auditor Steve Messerschmidt, Public Works Director Steve Backowski, Sheriff Shawn Larsen, County Attorney Brian Middendorf, Veteran Services Director Kathy Marshik, Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson, Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek and Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern.
