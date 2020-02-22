The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Dustin Harrison Kaiser, 32, Little Falls (offense: 5/7/19) — driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years. Dismissed against Kaiser was a charge of driving after cancellation from 11/27/19.
• Marnie Rae Perfetti Galston, 44, Cushing (offense: 3/17/19) — second degree DWI, fined $1,010 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Perfetti Galston was one second degree count of DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Jacob Dempsey, 34, Long Prairie (offense: 7/1/19) — fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to 90 days in jail.
• Cody Jacob Vacek, 38, Bowlus (offense: 11/29/19) — domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Isaac Joseph Marte, 24, Staples (offense: 12/9/19) — DWI and illegal transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle,fined $535 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Marte was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.
