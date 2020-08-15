The following person, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, was recently sentenced:

Misdemeanors

• Nicole Marie Bue, 25, Little Falls (offense: 7/1/20) — Driver fails to stop for accident, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Brianna Lois Grunst, 32, Little Falls (offense: 3/12/20) — Obstruct legal process, interfere with a peace officer, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Gross misdemeanors

• Amy Lynn Stanley, 27, Little Falls (offense: 12/3/19) — Second degree DWI, fined $285 and sentenced to 15 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed against Stanley was one count of second-degree DWI.

• Katherine Marie Schwalbe, 25, Paynesville, third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Schwalbe was one count of third-degree DWI.

