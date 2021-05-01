The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Joseph Adam Bednar, 38, Little Falls (offense: 11/24/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $1,260 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed against Bednar was one count of second degree DWI.
• Amy Rena Salzer, 40, Warroad (offense: 6/16/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to 64 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one third degree DWI charge.
Misdemeanors:
• Keith Sebastian Schneider, 44, St. Cloud (offense: 2/12/21) — Theft, fined $260 which includes $125 in restitution, and 47 days in jail. (Offense: 10/23/20) — Theft, fined $335, including $220 in restitution. (Offense: 12/13/20) — Theft of motor fuel from a retailer, fined $151.84, including $16.84 in restitution, and sentenced to 49 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. (Offense: 4/8/21) — Accident, driver fails to stop for accident to property, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Virginia Rae Cortista, 40, Shakopee (offense: 12/29/20) — Theft of motor fuel from retailer, fined $176, which includes $41 in restitution and sentenced to 90 days in jail.
• Douglas Warren Law, 48, Pierz (offense: 11/1/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to seven days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Thomas Edward Sowada, 40, Little Falls (offense: 4/16/21) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Sowada was one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation.
• Joseph Gary Strang, 37, Foley (offense: 3/27/21) — Careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
