The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Dismissed against Brittany Lee Nelson, 36, Pillager (offense: 5/10/20) was one gross misdemeanor charge of fifth degree controlled substance crime.

• Dismissed against Anthony Ray Salin, 43, St. Cloud (offense: 11/23/20) was a count of driving restrictions, alcohol/controlled substance.

• Mitchell Robert Holtz, 21, Little Falls (offense: 7/5/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years.

• Samuel Snell Mogg, 39, Minneapolis (offense: 12/17/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years.

• Gene R. Sherman, 63, Randall (offense: 9/25/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was another count of third degree DWI and a gross misdemeanor count of driving restrictions.

Misdemeanors:

• Derek Duane Loxterkamp, 41, Swanville (offense: 5/19/21) — Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail.

• Erik Jossiel Rivera Robles, 27, Clarissa (offense? 2/28/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

• Dawson Jared Gapinski, 18, Sauk Rapids (offense: 4/19/21) — Underage drinking and driving, fined $310 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

• Clint Isaiah Kasten, 23, St. Cloud (offense: 10/25/20) — Domestic abuse, violate no contact order, fined $135 and sentenced to 90 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Darrin Vern Gorka, 33, Burtrum (offense: 9/29/20) — Driving after revocation, fined $285 and sentenced to five days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Dustin Lee Eden, 28, Pierz (offense: 12/16/20) — DWI, fined $4,963.46, which includes $4,403.46 in restitution and supervised probation for two years.

• Layne Austin Spaulding, 19, Little Falls (offense: 5/9/21) — Fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Brady Jordan Walcheski, 20, Pierz (offense: 3/27/21) — Careless driving, fined $285 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

