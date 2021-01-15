The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Nicole Marie Schafer, 37, Little Falls (offense: 8/7/20) — DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. One gross misdemeanor count of DWI was dismissed.
• Timothy Lee Chandler, 55, Little Falls (offense: 2/22/19) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to 45 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. One gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI was dismissed.
• David James Heisick, 66, Upsala (offense: 5/23/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $335 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation to the court for two years. Heisick was also convicted of a misdemeanor for driving without ignition interlock.
• Wayne Jerold Vetsch, 48, Little Falls (offense: 7/10/20) — Issue dishonored check, fined $135.
Misdemeanors:
• Ashley Jean Heitland, 29, Fort Ripley (offense: 11/8/20) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised program for two years.
• Adam Richard Zajac, 41, Hillman (offense: 8/1/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $535. Dismissed against Zajac was one gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.
