The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Misdemeanors
• Pamela Lynn Hulsey, 66, Little Falls (offense: 2/3/20) — school bus stop signal extended/red lights flashing, other drivers need to stop, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Robert Alvin Rajkowski, 34, Pierz (offense 9/6/19) — speeding, exceeding limit of 40 mph, fined $135 and sentenced to unsupervised probation for one year.
• Mason Matthew Douvier, 19, Foley (offense: 3/7/20) — underage drinking and driving, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Joseph David Fuchs, 30, Holdingford (offense: 2/22/20) — DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Paul Joshua Vanwagner, 43, St. Cloud (offense: 5/3/20) — two counts of fifth degree assault, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Rebecca Rose Virnig, 22, Hillman (offense: 12/5/19) — careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
