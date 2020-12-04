The following persons charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, was recently sentenced:

Gross Misdemeanors:

• Jennifer Lynn Johnson, 40, Little Falls (offense: 7/21/20) — Dismissed against Johnson were gross misdemeanor charges of fourth degree assault of a peace officer and third degree damage to property.

Misdemeanors:

• Scott Randolph Bartholomew, 58, Little Falls (offense: 1/28/20) — Fifth degree assault-inflict or attempt bodily harm, fined $185 and sentenced to one year probation.

Load comments