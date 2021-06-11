The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Kelsey Lynn Janey, 39, Little Falls (offense: 3/28/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one third degree DWI charge.
• Aaron Thomas Stumpf, 37, Little Falls (offense: 11/17/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $210 and sentenced to four years of supervised probation. Stumpf was also found guilty of carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol. Another third degree DWI charge was dismissed.
Misdemeanors:
• Darrin Vern Gorka, 33, Burtrum (offense: 9/29/20) — Driving after revocation, fined $285 and sentenced to five days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Grant Joseph Prozinski, 58, Little Falls (offense: 12/18/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Layne Austin Spaulding, 19, Little Falls (offense: 5/9/21) — Assault, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Mark Gerard Zwilling, 58, Foley (offense: 3/8/21) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Zwilling was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.
• Cassandra Marie Tews, 38, Hillman (offense: 6/4/21) — Tamper with motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail.
